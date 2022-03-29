Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 29th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns with each other in a battle of the Eastern Conference heavyweights at the Wells Fargo Center on March 29. Both teams have played twice against each other this season and share one win apiece in those encounters.

The Bucks are coming into this game after a disappointing 127-102 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points in the game on 55% shooting from the field. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks led the way for the Grizzlies as they added 20 and 21 points respectively to give the team a stunning win on the night.

Meanwhile, the 76ers lost their game on Sunday to the Phoenix Suns by a 114-104 scoreline. Joel Embiid scored 37 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. However, his efforts proved to fall short as the Suns put in a terrific second-half performance to storm their way to a 114-104 win. Devin Booker scored 35 points, while Chris Paul chipped in with 19 points and 14 dimes in the win for the Suns.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Bucks have reported two players as part of their injury report. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as probable due to right knee soreness. The Greek Freek has been on a break since Saturday and could feature in the game if no further complications arise ahead of the tip-off. DeAndre' Bembry has been ruled out due to a right knee injury.

Player Name Status Reason Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable Right Knee Sorness DeAndre' Bembry Out Right Knee Injury

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

All of the 76ers regular players are passed fit for this game against the Bucks. However, their two-way players Jaaden Springer, Myles Powell, Charlie Brown Jr. and Charles Bassey have all been ruled out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Jaden Springer Out G-League Myles Powell Out G-League Charlie Brown Jr. Out G-League Charles Bassey Out G-League

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads - March 29, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over & Under] Point Spread Milwaukee Bucks 46-28 +100 Over 227.5 [-110] +1.5 [-110] Philadelphia 76ers 46-28 -120 Under 227.5 [-110] -1.5 [-110]

The 76ers are been considered favorites to come out of this game as winners because of their brilliance on the offensive side of things in the past few weeks. Although the Bucks are a defensively resolute team, it is going to be tough for them to stop the likes of James Harden and Joel Embiid, as the two have combined really well together and could torment defenses with their offensive prowess.

Odds sourced from BetMGM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 PPG and 12.2 RPG in his last five appearences. The Bucks have gone over the total points 36 times this season. The Bucks have lost three of their last five games on the road.

Click here to make a bet on BetMGM on Giannis Antetokounmpo securing a double-double against the 76ers.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Giannis hit 'em with the euro. Giannis hit 'em with the euro. https://t.co/8JiIJiDkkg

Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

The Philadelphia 76ers have gone under the total points five times in their last six home games. Joel Embiid is averaging 29.4 PPG and 11.2 RPG in his last five games. The 76ers have won only two of their last five games at home.

Click here to make a bet on BetMGM on Joel Embiid scoring over 25 points against the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Bucks will start Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen on the backcourt. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo will share the frontcourt. The Greek Freek is listed as probable, but considering the importance of the game, he would push to be a part of the lineup. Bobby Portis will take the position at center for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Every time you think you've seen it all.



Giannis shows you something else. Every time you think you've seen it all. Giannis shows you something else. https://t.co/JfJ989UvH4

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Phoenix Suns

The 76ers will start James Harden and Tyrese Maxey on the backcourt. Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris will man the frontcourt, while Joel Embiid will start at center for the 76ers. Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz will play significant minutes off the bench for the team.

The Bucks have won seven of the last 10 games between the two teams.

The total has gone over nine times in the last 13 meetings between the two teams.

The 76ers are 21-16 at home this season, while the Bucks are 20-16 on the road.

Click here to make a bet on BetMGM on the result of the Bucks vs 76ers game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Bobby Portis

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward - Matisse Thybulle | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

Edited by Arnav