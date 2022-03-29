Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 29th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will head to the Wells Fargo Center for a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, Mar. 29. They have one win apiece from their two meetings this season.

The Bucks are coming off a disappointing 127-102 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 28 minutes. For the Grizzlies, Demond Bane racked up 20 points, while Dillon Brooks added 19.

The 76ers, meanwhile, also suffered a defeat in their last outing; they went down 114-104 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Joel Embiid continued his scoring brilliance with a 37-point performance. Tyrese Maxey also chipped in with 18, but a sensational second-half display from the Suns helped them take control of proceedings. Devin Booker scored 35 points on 59.1% shooting from the field

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, Mar. 29; 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday, Mar. 30; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks have been playing some brilliant basketball this season. They have a 46-28 record and are third in the East. A win against Philly will send them to second place and also help them make a push for first.

The Bucks have eight games left. However, they will be up against formidable opposition like the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This game is going to be tough for the Bucks, as they will need to stop Joel Embiid and James Harden.

The Embiid and Harden pair is wreaking havoc and could inflict damage on the Bucks. However, the Bucks have players like Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton who could stop the 76ers' terrific duo.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday; G - Grayson Allen; F - Khris Middleton; F - Giannis Antetokounmpo; C - Bobby Portis.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns

The 76ers have been in the news due to the Ben Simmons controversy. The Australian was sent to Brooklyn in a blockbuster trade that saw James Harden move the other way. Harden's arrival has helped the team massively, as the 76ers have looked a lot better with him as the point guard.

They are currently second in the East. Philly has a relatively easy set of games left as they eye a top-place finish, thanks to Harden and Embiid's form. A top-place finish would bolster Embiid's MVP case too The big man has played brilliantly all season, and his exploits have immensely benefitted the 76ers.

Against the Bucks, Philly will look to return to winning ways after losing against the Suns. With the regular-season series between the two teams tied at one apiece, Philly will look to grab a home win.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden; G - Tyrese Maxey; F - Matisse Thybulle; F - Tobias Harris; C - Joel Embiid.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads - March 29, 2022

Team Name Record Moneyline Total Points [over and Under] Point Spread Milwaukee Bucks 46-28 +100 Over 227.5 [-110] +1.5 [-110] Philadelphia 76ers 46-28 -120 Under 227.5 [-110] -1.5 [-110]

The 76ers are favored in this game due to the phenomenal basketball they have played since Harden's arrival. They have a chance to finish as the top seed. Although the Bucks are also in good form, it is going to be tough for them to stop the likes of Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Harden.

The trio has combined well together and have made the 76ers a formidable team in offense. On the defensive side of things, the team has Matisse Thybulle. Considering the same, the oddsmakers have given the 76ers higher odds in this game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 PPG and 12.2 RPG in his last five appearences. The Bucks have conceded over 110 points in nine of their last 10 games. The Bucks have lost three of their last five games on the road.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have gone under the total points five times in their last six home games. Joel Embiid is averaging 29.4 PPG and 11.2 RPG in his last five games. The 76ers have won only two of their last five games at home.

Bucks vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Bucks vs 76ers is going to be a gripping clash, with both teams being evenly stacked. However, considering the 76ers' trio's recent performances, the team could win this game. It isn't going to be easy, as the Bucks also have a talented roster, though.

The Bucks have won seven of the last 10 games between the two teams.

The total has gone over nine times in the last 13 meetings between the two teams.

The 76ers are 21-16 at home this season, while the Bucks are 20-16 on the road.

Where to watch the Bucks vs 76ers game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Bucks and the 76ers will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Wisconsin and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

