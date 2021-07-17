Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - July 17th, 2021 | 2021 NBA Finals Game 5

We're less than a week away from the conclusion of the 2021 NBA Finals as the Phoenix Suns prepare to host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5. The Bucks showed immense steel to win both their home games and tie the series. The Suns will look to do something similar on Saturday with their fans cheering them on.

Playing Giannis Antetokounmpo at center did the trick for the Milwaukee Bucks in Games 3 and 4. Not only has he anchored the team's defense well, but he's also been unstoppable going forward. He's averaged 32.3 points, 14 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in the 2021 NBA Finals. Khris Middleton popping up for 40 points on Thursday helped a great deal too.

Devin Booker's 42-point burst gave the Phoenix Suns a good chance in Game 4, but they eventually capitulated in the clutch. Chris Paul had a forgetful outing and he needs to get over his turnover spree for the Suns to get back to their best.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Sam Merrill

Rookie guard Sam Merrill (right ankle sprain) is the latest addition to the Milwaukee Bucks' injury report. He's a deep rotation player for the Bucks, so his absence shouldn't worry head coach Mike Budenholzer. Donte DiVincenzo remains sidelined as he recovers following ankle surgery.

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul

Chris Paul remained adamant in media interactions that the partially torn ligaments in his right hand have not impacted his performance in the NBA Finals. Unsurprisingly, Paul isn't on the Phoenix Suns injury report. Dario Saric is the only player to miss out after suffering a torn right ACL in Game 1

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will continue with Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton in the backcourt. PJ Tucker has had a relatively quiet series, but he'll retain his starting spot. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will complete the starting five.

"This is one of the great recovery plays you'll ever see."



Another look at Giannis' clutch block late in the @Bucks win.. series continues Saturday at 9pm/et on ABC.#ThatsGame #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/Y4TsnEvW2E — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2021

Pat Connaughton comes off the bench, but he's averaging over 30 minutes per game during the 2021 NBA Finals. That's primarily because the Milwaukee Bucks prefer to go small, with Lopez sitting out and Giannis playing as the center. Bobby Portis and Jeff Teague are also expected to feature in the rotation.

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul will be hoping to return to his playmaking best as the starting point guard on Saturday and Devin Booker will slot in beside him. Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton will form the Phoenix Suns' starting frontcourt.

A man on a mission! pic.twitter.com/7dsbWOYanP — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 15, 2021

Cameron Payne will be the first man off the bench, while Cameron Johnson will support the team with his 3-and-D ability. Torrey Craig suffered a knee bruise in Game 2, but he played in both the following matchups; Saturday should be no different.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton l Small Forward - PJ Tucker l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Mikal Bridges l Power Forward - Jae Crowder l Center - Deandre Ayton

