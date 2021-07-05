Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Match Preview - July 6th, 2021 | 2021 NBA Finals Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks will square off against the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals on Tuesday night at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

Both teams will be looking to win the first game of the series and gain an early advantage in this enticing matchup. A major talking point ahead of the game is Giannis Antetokounmpo's fitness, whose last appearance in the NBA Playoffs came against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns | Game 1, 2020-21 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Tuesday, July 6th; 9:00 PM ET (Wednesday, July 7th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks come into the game on the back of a six-game series win against the Atlanta Hawks, in which they labored more than they should have. A big reason behind their struggles was Giannis Antetokounmpo's fitness, as the Greak Freak didn't feature in Games 5 and 6 of the series.

If Antetokounmpo ends up missing Game 1 of the NBA finals as well, the onus of leading the team will fall on the shoulders of Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. They will be aided by a strong supporting cast of Brook Lopez, Pat Connaughton, PJ Tucker and Bobby Portis.

Another injury concern for the Milwaukee Bucks is Donte DiVincenzo, whose season ended right after the first-round series against the Miami Heat due to an ankle issue.

Key Player - Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton led the Milwaukee Bucks in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Khris Middleton has been the Milwaukee Bucks' biggest savior this postseason, as the forward has bailed out the franchise time and again in the playoffs. Middleton was outstanding in Games 6 and 7 in the series against the Brooklyn Nets. He delivered in the clutch again by following it up with stellar displays in Games 5 and 6 against the Atlanta Hawks.

What's noteworthy is the fact that the two brilliant performances against the Hawks came in Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence. Middleton has averaged 23 points and 8 rebounds in the playoffs, and will look to keep up the good work against the Phoenix Suns.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Pat Connaughton | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Brook Lopez.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns defeated an undermanned LA Clippers side in six games in the Western Conference finals, registering a berth in the NBA finals for the first time since 1993. Devin Booker, Chris Paul, DeAndre Ayton and head coach Monty Williams have been the primary architects of the Suns' success this postseason.

Role players Mikal Bridges, Cameron Payne and Jae Crowder have also carried out their duties with diligence, which makes this Phoenix Suns side a force to be reckoned with. The Suns are adept at both offense and defense and, until this point, no NBA team has been able to find a chink in their armor.

The Phoenix Suns are seeking their first NBA Championship win, and a triumph on home court would be the perfect start for Chris Paul and co.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker in action against the Los Angeles Clippers - Game Six

After years of struggling in the bottom half of the Western Conference standings and being a part of lottery teams, Devin Booker will now be playing on the NBA's biggest stage. Booker was repeatedly criticized for not playing winning basketball and putting up throughout his young career, but this season he has shown that he can be the No.1 offensive option on a contender.

Booker has averaged 27 points, 6 rebounds and close to 5 assists in his first playoff run, and he possesses the ability to take the game away from the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Jae Crowder | Power Forward - Mikal Bridges | Center - DeAndre Ayton

Bucks vs Suns Prediction

Giannis Antetokounmpo's availability could prove to be the deciding factor in Tuesday's affair. If he is available, then the Milwaukee Bucks will stand a chance of stealing Game 1 on the road. Otherwise, it should be a comfortable win for the Phoenix Suns.

Where to Watch Bucks vs Suns

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks will be televised nationally in the US on ESPN, TSN and ABC Network. Fans in India can watch the game on Star Sports Select. You can also stream the game online via NBA League Pass.

