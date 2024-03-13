Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 moments (March 12)

On Tuesday the Milwaukee Bucks and the Sacramento Kings went head-to-head at the Golden 1 Center for their second and final game of the season. The Bucks won the first, with Damian Lillard's clutch shot securing a 143-142 victory.

The Bucks ended their two-game losing skid by clinching a 124-117 win against the LA Clippers on Sunday during their Pacific Coast journey. Meanwhile, the Kings were determined to recover following a disheartening 112-104 defeat to the Rockets aat home on Sunday.

The Kings led early, with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis putting them 12 clear in the first quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo produced a 4-0 run to reduce the deficit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top five moments from Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings

Here are the top moments from the marquee clash between the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings:

#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo catches the lob for an emphatic dunk

The Kings made a concerted effort to prevent Giannis from breaking free in transition.

Despite their defensive strategy, Giannis made a smart play by passing the ball early, prompting the Kings to shift their focus to Jae Crowder. However, Crowder cunningly threw an alley-oop pass as Giannis charged towards the rim, resulting in a thunderous dunk over two Kings defenders.

Expand Tweet

#4 De'Aaron Fox takes off for a thunderous dunk

Fox demonstrated his prowess as one of the most challenging players to defend, particularly during handoffs and pick-and-rolls.

His exceptional ability to accelerate and decelerate in the half court makes him a formidable threat. As Fox made his move from the right wing, Sabonis effectively sealed off Bobby Portis with a screen in the paint, creating a clear path for Fox to explode towards the basket for a powerful dunk.

Expand Tweet

#3 De'Aaron Fox threads the needle through entire Bucks team

Despite the Bucks' disciplined effort in transitioning back on defense, they were caught off guard by Fox's lightning-quick pass to the open Alex Len in the paint.

Len seized the opportunity with a dunk, surprising the entire Bucks team with his sudden burst of offense.

Expand Tweet

#2 Domantas Sabonis puts Brook Lopez on the poster

The Bucks faced difficulties defending against the Sabonis-Fox pick-and-roll combination throughout the game.

In a particularly noteworthy play, Fox penetrated the paint, drawing defenders towards him, before delivering a precise pass to Sabonis cutting right under the rim.

Sabonis unleashed a powerful dunk over Brook Lopez, showcasing the effectiveness of their collaboration.

Expand Tweet

#1 Andre Jackson Jr. with the poster of the season

With the game practically over, with the Kings leading by double digits, rookie Jackson Jr. gave something for the Bucks to cheer for.

He came flying from the restriction area, catching Alex Len in the putback dunk with his head over the rim.

Expand Tweet

The Kings tied their season series 1-1 with the 129-94 win over the Bucks.