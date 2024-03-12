Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 12 | 2023-24 NBA Season

On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will head out West to take on the Sacramento Kings. Tip off is scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern Time and will be aired locally as well as on league pass.

The Bucks have been one of the hotter teams in basketball as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games. This streak has allowed them to climb back into second place in the Eastern Conference with a 42-23 record.

As for the Kings, they find themselves in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. They are currently in seventh place with a 36-27 record. However, fifth place to eighth place are all within two-and-a-half games of one another.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Both of these teams will be looking to secure a win Tuesday in an effort to further cement their playoff standing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings injury reports:

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for March 12

The Milwaukee Bucks injury report for this matchup features a pair of their top players. Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable with right knee tendinitis, while Khris Middleton (ankle) is questionable. Other players on the injury report for the Bucks include MarJon Beauchamp (questionable, back) and AJ Green (probable, ankle).

Sacramento Kings injury report for March 12

Looking at the Kings' injury report, they could be without one of their starters as well. Forward Keegan Murray is listed as questionable as he deals with a sprained left ankle. Sasha Vezenkov has already been ruled out for this game due to an ankle injury.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings starting lineups and depth charts

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for March 12

It depends on what players end up being available, but Doc Rivers will likely try to stick with his usual starting lineup. If Khris Middleton is out again, he's expected to stick with the unit of Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Jae Crowder, Giannis Antetokoumpo and Brook Lopez.

Here is a current look at the Bucks' depth chart as they prepare to take on the Kings:

Damian Lillard Patrick Beverley Andre Jackson Jr. Ty Ty Washington Jr. Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton AJ Green Khris Middleton Jae Crowder MarJon Beauchamp Giannis Antetokounmpo Danilo Gallinari Thanasis Antetokounmpo Brook Lopez Bobby Portis

Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth chart for March 12

For the past two years, Mike Brown has stuck with the same starting lineup for the Kings. If Keegan Murray is able to go, Sacramento is sure to roll out the five-man unit of De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Murray, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis.

Here is a look at the Kings' depth chart to close out the regular season:

De'Aaron Fox Keo Ellis Jordan Ford Kevin Huerter Davion Mitchell Chris Duarte Harrison Barnes Malik Monk Kessler Edwards Colby Jones Keegan Murray Trey Lyles Jalen Slawson Domantas Sabonis Alex Len JaVale McGee

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacrameto Kings key matchups

The key matchup in this game will be the point guard battle between De'Aaron Fox and Damian Lillard. Both are star-level backcourt players, and will be tasked with leading their team to victory. As Fox prides himself on the defensive end, he'll likely be matched up with Lillard on that end of the floor as well.

Another matchup worth monitoring is in the frontcourt. Domantas Sabonis has been one of the top bigs in the league this year. If Giannis does end up playing, how he fares against a jumbo-size frontcourt will be something to watch.