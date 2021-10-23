Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - October 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs will host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AT&T Center for their second home game of the 2021-22 NBA season on Saturday.

The Bucks are coming off a 137-95 loss against the Miami Heat, while the Spurs lost 102-96 against the Denver Nuggets in their last outing. Both teams will look to return to winning ways in this enticing clash.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date - Saturday, October 23rd, 2021; 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, October 24th, 2021; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks' trio on the bench

After winning the NBA championship in 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks will look to repeat their postseason success this season. With a few additions to their roster and re-signing some key players, the Bucks look like a competitive team.

In their season opener against the Brooklyn Nets, the Bucks put up a dominant performance. In their 127-104 win, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 32 points, 14 rebounds and seven rebounds, continuing his 2021 Finals form.

The Bucks stumbled in their next game against the Miami Heat, though. In the absence of Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez in their starting rotation, the Bucks were shorthanded and outhustled by the Heat.

With many injured players on their roster, the Bucks will have to make some adjustments to their rotation ahead of their game against the Spurs.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo in action in the Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat game

The Finals MVP from last season and a two-time MVP in consecutive seasons, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the face of the Milwaukee Bucks franchise. Adding new dimensions to his offensive skill set with each season, the 26-year old is one of the most exciting and dominant players in the game.

Antetokounmpo offers a lot to the Bucks on both ends of the floor. As a constant offensive threat in the paint, with an ever-expanding shooting range, Antetokounmpo is an efficient distributor for the team. With shooters like Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen in their roster, the Bucks offense looks extremely potent.

At the defensive end, the Greek Freak is a consistent shot-blocking threat. Using his long wing-span, athleticism and quick reflexes, he is capable of guarding most positions. He will look to a key role in nullifying the paint against the Spurs' offense.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - George Hill | G - Pat Connaughton | F - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | C - Giannis Antetokounmpo.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs celebrate a play against the Denver Nuggets.

The San Antonio Spurs have had success in the NBA under head coach Gregg Popovich. However, with the departure of DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills and Rudy Gay, the Spurs are shorthanded in the veteran department as well as in star power.

With the young pair of Dejounte Murray and Derrick White leading the team, the Spurs could struggle to find their way through a stacked Western Conference. Coming off a hard-fought loss against the Denver Nuggets, the young Spurs team played with a lot of effort and showed tenacity in the end moments of the game.

Execution depends on experience in the NBA. But the 27 points by Keldon Johnson and the combined 31 from Murray and White present some promise for Spurs fans heading into the game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Key Player: Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray drives to the basket against the Denver Nuggets.

With the departure of a number of key players, Dejounte Murray has emerged as the go-to option for the San Antonio Spurs.

The equal-opportunity offense of the Spurs means multiple players are scoring options. But Dejounte Murray is the closest thing the Spurs have to a star at the moment. With a long wingspan and great athleticism, Murray has a solid slashing threat at the offensive end and a defensive stopper at the other.

His inexperience makes it difficult for him to guard bigger players. But Murray's ability to pick the pockets of players has a major upside for the San Antonio Spurs.

On the verge of having a breakout season with the Spurs, Murray shows a lot of promise for becoming a franchise player. His development is something Spurs fans should look forward to.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray | G - Derrick White | F - Doug McDermott | F - Keldon Johnson | C - Jakob Poeltl.

Bucks vs Spurs Match Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs are the favorites to win this matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, who have a lot of injured players on their roster.

Although the Bucks may have the upper hand offensively, San Antonio's home-court advantage and the absence of a legitimate big man in the Bucks rotation could make things tough for the reigning champions.

While it is difficult to count the champions out, the Spurs are a competitive side under Gregg Popovich, something the Bucks will have to be wary of on the night.

Where to watch Bucks vs Spurs?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs game will be locally broadcast on KENS. The game will also be broadcast on the NBA's league pass.

