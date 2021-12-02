Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to extend their winning streak to nine games when they take on the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for a 2021-22 NBA season match on Thursday.
The Bucks secured a hard-fought 127-125 comeback win over the Charlotte Hornets in their previous outing. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored the match-winning layup and finished with 40 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.
Milwaukee had seven players scoring in double-digits as they erased an 18-point deficit to win this tie.
Meanwhile, the Raptors recorded their third consecutive loss in their last game. They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 91-98.
Pascal Siakam scored 20 points for the team, while rookie Scottie Barnes had 19. Toronto were once again without key starters Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks haven't updated their injury report yet. They only listed long-term absentees Donte DiVincenzo, Brook Lopez and Semi Ojeleye in their previous report, though, and the three are likely to be the only players mentioned again.
Toronto Raptors Injury Report
The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Goran Dragic, OG Anunoby and Khem Birch for this contest.
Dragic is out for personal reasons, while Anunoby and Birch are dealing with hip and knee injuries, respectively. Meanwhile, Gary Trent Jr. (calf) is listed as questionable.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups
Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks are unlikely to change their starting lineup for this game. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen will likely continue to start as guards, while Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis will complete the rest of the lineup.
George Hill, Pat Connaughton and DeMarcus Cousins will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.
Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors could see Gary Trent Jr. make his return to the starting lineup for this game. He will likely replace Svi Mykhailiuk and play alongside Fred VanVleet on the backcourt.
Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa will likely retain their places as well. Yuta Watanabe, Malachi Finn and Mykhailiuk should play the most minutes off the bench.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s
Milwaukee Bucks
Point Guard - Jrue Holiday; Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen; Small Forward - Khris Middleton; Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo; Center - Bobby Portis.
Toronto Raptors
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Point Guard - Fred VanVleet; Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr.; Small Forward - Scottie Barnes; Power Forward - Pascal Siakam; Center - Precious Achiuwa.