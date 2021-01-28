Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In the 2020-21 NBA, the Toronto Raptors will play host to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at the Amalie Arena.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost two key games recently, falling to their Eastern Conference rivals the Brooklyn Nets 123-125 before losing to the LA Lakers 106-113.

The losses brought to the fore the same problems faced by coach Mike Budenholzer last season; his team did not fare well against the elite teams in the association, especially during the playoffs.

Nevertheless, the Milwaukee Bucks did turn things around in their last outing, defeating the Atlanta Hawks 129-115 comfortably. Giannis Antetokounmpo led their effort with a 27-point performance to go along with 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Giannis Antetokounmp has been playing efficient basketball for his side, shooting 54.6% from the field this campaign. Coming into this matchup, the Milwaukee Bucks have a slight edge over the Toronto Raptors, as they beat the latter twice in their last three matchups last season.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are playing inspired basketball after turning around an underwhelming start to their campaign. Kyle Lowry and crew will aim to gain more ground as they fight their way back into the top eight teams of the Eastern Conference.

The Toronto Raptors have been difficult to beat when OG Anunoby has had a good outing.

In their last two wins, Anunoby registered 21 points in the Toronto Raptors' win against the Miami Heat; he also had an impressive 30-point outing in his team's victory over the in-form Indiana Pacers.

Nevertheless, Anunoby will need to show up with another big performance in the Toronto Raptors' next game to stand a chance against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors Injury updates

The Milwaukee Bucks don't have any injuries to report ahead of their matchup with the Toronto Raptors.

Coach Mike Budenholzer will have the luxury of using his entire roster and will look to make sure his stars don't exceed their usual minutes on the hardwood.

Tippin' off a 3 game Tampa-stand with the Bucks in town.



It’s @TangerineHoops Raptors Game Day pic.twitter.com/5AiWNVtzBz — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 27, 2021

However, the Toronto Raptors do have a few injury concerns ahead of Wednesday night's game.

Two key players could be on the sidelines against the Milwaukee Bucks; OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam have been listed as questionable. This is unwelcome news for coach Nick Nurse, as the Toronto Raptors were only beginning to find their groove.

Missing out on these two players could leave the Toronto Raptors severely depleted against a full complement of the Milwaukee Bucks roster. However, there is a strong possibility that both players could suit up for the game, as their injuries are not too severe.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineups

Coach Budenholzer is expected to roll out his most frequently-used lineup this season.

Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo should feature in the backcourt for the Milwaukee Bucks. The dynamic duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton is expected to play the wing position; the two players have a combined scoring average of 48.8 points this season. Brook Lopez should resume his duties under the rim as the primary center.

Overall, the Milwaukee Bucks have been on fire at the offensive end of the floor, scoring 120 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors will look to their leaders, Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry, to lead them to victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The duo is expected to resume their roles in the backcourt.

Considering the nature of their injuries, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam could suit up, but the two forwards could have their hands full in their matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

In the center position, the resurgent Aron Baynes could clash with his counterpart Brook Lopez.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right) of the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks:

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Khris Middleton, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors (center)

Toronto Raptors:

G Fred VanVleet, G Kyle Lowry , F OG Anunoby, F Pascal Siakam, C Aron Baynes.