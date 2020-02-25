Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors: Match Preview and Predictions - 25th February 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Toronto Raptors

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Tuesday, 25th February 2020 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Last Game Result

Milwaukee Bucks (49-8): 137-134 (OT) win over the Washington Wizards (24th February)

Toronto Raptors (42-15): 127-81 win over the Indiana Pacers (23rd February)

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks overcame an almighty scare against the struggling Washington Wizards last night to improve to 49-8 for the season. The Wizards clawed back a fourth-quarter deficit to take the game to overtime, and with Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out - Khris Middleton's 40-point performance proved to be just enough for the Bucks to pick up a third consecutive win.

Mike Budenholzer will now regroup his side as they travel to Toronto to face the team that eliminated them from last season's playoffs. The Bucks lost all three at Scotiabank Arena during the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, and while Budenholzer's men have been excellent on the road (23-5) this season, tonight's game will be a huge test.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis is the favorite to be named 2020 MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the standout star of the season so far, and the 25-year-old holds a season average of 29.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. Antetokounmpo played just 25 minutes during last night's win over the Wizards after fouling out, so the reigning MVP should be fresh for the game in Toronto.

Bucks Predicted Lineup:

Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Robin Lopez, Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have surged since the turn of the year, and seventeen wins over their past 18 games have put them in the driving seat to secure the second seed in the East. While emerging talent such as Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have been excellent, the Raptors can also call upon seasoned veterans such as Kyle Lowry, and Marc Gasol - and Nick Nurse's side will be confident of competing in the postseason.

Toronto enter tonight's game following Sunday's franchise record with a 46-point win over the Indiana Pacers - and they have been defensively excellent over the past week. The Raptors are also shooting .377 from three-point range (3rd best in the NBA) - and they could look to punish the Bucks from beyond the arc.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry has excelled from Toronto's backcourt

Kyle Lowry will turn 34 next month, although the point guard remains a key member of Nurse's team. Lowry is currently averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game and the veteran is also shooting 42 percent from the field.

Raptors Predicted Lineup:

Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Serge Ibaka, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet

Bucks vs Raptors Match Prediction

While the Bucks have virtually secured the No.1 seed - the Raptors have the opportunity to make a major statement with a win tonight. Milwaukee dominated the only previous clash between the sides back in early November - although Toronto have since improved hugely - and Nick Nurse will be confident that his side can benefit from homecourt advantage and an extra day of rest.

Where to Watch Bucks vs Raptors?

The game will be broadcast live on TNT from 7:30 PM (ET). Local coverage will be provided on TSN and FOX Sports Wisconsin. You can stream the game via NBA League Pass.