Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - December 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will host the Milwaukee Bucks at the Scotiabank Arena on December 2nd.

The Milwaukee Bucks will head into this game on the back of a 127-125 win against the Charlotte Hornets. The Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, are coming off a 91-98 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies. With this loss, they have fallen to 9-13 for the season.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Thursday, December 2nd, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Friday, December 3rd, 2021; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue - ScotiaBank Arena, Toronto, ON

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks will head into this game on the back of a 127-125 win against the Charlotte Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a close win against the Charlotte Hornets. Giannis Antetokounmpo put in a stellar performance, and the Bucks relied on their superstar to hit the game-winner with two seconds left on the clock.

Improving to 14-8 on the season, the Milwaukee Bucks are finally back on track. Tied for the third spot in the Eastern Conference table with the Chicago Bulls, the Bucks are slowly climbing up the ladder after a slow start to their season.

The Milwaukee Bucks have seen a number of injuries to their players since their championship run. With Brook Lopez out for an extended period of time, the Bucks have moved Bobby Portis to the starting rotation. They have also added DeMarcus Cousins to their roster to provide depth at the center spot.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp GET BOOGIE WIT' IT 😎



DeMarcus Cousins gets his first bucket as a Buck 💯



GET BOOGIE WIT' IT 😎DeMarcus Cousins gets his first bucket as a Buck 💯https://t.co/wCstY9JT24

With an eight-game winning streak, the Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Toronto for this back-to-back matchup with significant momentum.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo warms up ahead of a game

The key player for the Milwaukee Bucks when they head to Toronto will be Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 26-year-old has emerged as one of the best players in the league and is crucial to the Bucks' success.

Antetokounmpo just came off a 40-point outing against the Charlotte Hornets. Scoring a clutch layup over PJ Washington in the final seconds of the game, the Greek Freak won the game for his side.

NBA @NBA



The wild finish to a thriller in Milwaukee! GIANNIS WINS IT FOR THE @Bucks The wild finish to a thriller in Milwaukee! GIANNIS WINS IT FOR THE @Bucks!The wild finish to a thriller in Milwaukee! https://t.co/rEf4NDXlqB

Giannis Antetokounmpo functions as more than just a scorer for the Milwaukee Bucks. Grabbing 12 rebounds and nine assists against the Hornets, Antetokounmpo is one of the most well-rounded players on the Bucks team.

Antetokounmpo will continue to be one of Milwaukee's key players as they look to repeat their championship success this season.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors are coming off a 91-98 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies

The Toronto Raptors are coming off a loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite the outstanding performances of Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes, the Raptors have emerged as an inconsistent team this season.

With Siakam being the only star-caliber player on the side, the Toronto Raptors have struggled to establish themselves as a competitive side. Their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies saw some poor basketball overall. With 18 turnovers in the game, the Raptors shot a horrendous 25.6% from beyond the arc and were outrebounded 54-44.

While this isn't a trend with the Toronto Raptors, the team will be returning home on the back of a three-game losing streak.

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun Scottie Barnes: "I know our time is going to come We're going to get back on track." Was asked about all the losing. Scottie Barnes: "I know our time is going to come We're going to get back on track." Was asked about all the losing.

The Toronto Raptors also face more problems as they continue to be without the services of OG Anunoby, who has been sidelined due to injury. Hoping to overcome this adversity and return to winning ways, the Raptors will look to secure their first win in their seven-game homestand.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam attempts to attack the basket

Pascal Siakam will be the Toronto Raptors' key player heading into the matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 27-year-old had been away from the team due to an injury. Making his return this season, he has emerged as a key contributor to the Raptors' stat sheets.

Siakam had a 20-point outing against the Memphis Grizzlies. He also recorded six rebounds, five assists and three blocks during the game.

Alongside Scottie Barnes on the frontcourt, the duo of Siakam and Barnes make for a great combo on the Toronto Raptors team. However, the duo combined for six of the 18 turnovers the side had against the Grizzlies.

txbii ❄️ @TorontoDame Pascal Siakam's last 5 games:



19.8 PPG

7.6 RPG

2.8 APG

49% FG

42% 3P

75% FT



Slowly coming back to form 👀 Pascal Siakam's last 5 games:19.8 PPG7.6 RPG2.8 APG49% FG42% 3P75% FTSlowly coming back to form 👀 https://t.co/w9feF5odwl

Still finding his footing as he returns to form, Pascal Siakam will be crucial to the Toronto Raptors' success, especially considering the absence of OG Anunoby.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - Scottie Barnes | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Precious Achiuwa

Bucks vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks should emerge as the winners in their game against the Toronto Raptors.

Of course, the Raptors not only have home-court advantage but will also face a Bucks side that is on the second night of a back-to-back. However, they are currently a team in disarray.

Considering the Milwaukee Bucks' current form, they should be able to pull away with a win in this game.

Where to watch Bucks vs Raptors game

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Milwaukee Bucks-Toronto Raptors game will be locally broadcast on TSN. The game will also be available on the NBA League Pass. Additionally, fans can listen to the game on the radio by tuning into TSN Radio 1050.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh