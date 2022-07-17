Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - July 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors will meet for the first time in the 2022 Summer League. Both have had success in the league, each losing only one out of four games.

The only loss for the Bucks was a two-point loss against the Boston Celtics. In their last game, Milwaukee defeated the Dallas Mavericks by 11 points.

The Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, lost against the Chicago Bulls, the Summer League's top-ranked team.

The Bucks rank second in points per game and their 3-point shooting has been efficient, 40.9%. They are among the best perimeter defenders in the league.

Match Details

Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors | NBA Summer League 2022.

Date & Time: Sunday, July 17; 4 PM EDT (Monday, July 18; 1:30 AM IST).

Venue: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Milwaukee Bucks preview

MarJon Beauchamp has been good for the Milwaukee Bucks so far (Image via Getty Images)

If it weren't for the 2-point loss against the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks would be at the top of the standings. The Bucks had a 1-point lead late in the game, but Matt Ryan's clutch off-balance 3-pointer changed the momentum.

Key Player - MarJon Beauchamp

MarJon Beauchamp, the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA draft, has played well for the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 14.3 points per game.

𝐁𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 @Bucks_Take Marjon Beauchamp today vs MIN:



15 Points

6 Rebounds

2 Assists



40% FG

50% 3PT

60% FT



30 Mins Marjon Beauchamp today vs MIN:15 Points6 Rebounds2 Assists40% FG50% 3PT60% FT30 Mins https://t.co/qOr1nIpmkY

There is still room for improvement, but he has a high potential. Beauchamp's performances have contributed to the Bucks' Summer League success.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Guard: Rayjon Tucker | Guard: Luca Vildoza | Forward: MarJon Beauchamp | Forward: Sandro Mamukelashvili | Center: Dewan Hernandez

Toronto Raptors preview

Christian Koloko will have to do a much better job for the Toronto Raptors (Image via Getty Images)

Like the Bucks, the Toronto Raptors have dropped only one out of their four Summer League games. Their only loss was against the Chicago Bulls, who led by 27 points at one point. Despite outscoring the Bulls 28 to 12 in the fourth quarter, the Raptors still lost by 10.

Their first summer league game was a 20-point victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. This game featured a fantastic fourth-quarter performance. The Raptors outscored the 76ers 26-7.

Key Player - Dalano Banton

Dalano Banton has been one of the Toronto Raptors' best players in the Summer League. He averaged 16.3 points per game on 46.8% shooting in four games.

NBA TV @NBATV Dalano Banton showed out in the Raptors W Dalano Banton showed out in the Raptors W 🔥 https://t.co/ZvOgA0G8qB

Banton has converted an impressive 46.2% of his 3-point shots. He's also been reliable from the charity stripe, with rebounding and ball distribution.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Guard: Dalano Banton | Guard: Jeff Dowtin | Forward: D.J. Wilson | Forward: Ron Harper Jr. | Center: Christian Koloko

Bucks vs. Raptors Match Prediction

Both teams have been on a roll and will put on an excellent show in their matchup. While Dalano Banton will likely have another incredible shooting performance for the Raptors, we can expect the Bucks to get another strong performance from MarJon Beauchamp.

Fans are hoping for an exciting matchup between Beauchamp and Christian Koloko, the 33rd overall pick by the Raptors.

Where to watch Bucks vs. Raptors?

The Bucks' game against the Raptors will be broadcast on NBA TV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far