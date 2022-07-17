Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - July 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors will meet for the first time in the 2022 Summer League. Both have had success in the league, each losing only one out of four games.
The only loss for the Bucks was a two-point loss against the Boston Celtics. In their last game, Milwaukee defeated the Dallas Mavericks by 11 points.
The Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, lost against the Chicago Bulls, the Summer League's top-ranked team.
The Bucks rank second in points per game and their 3-point shooting has been efficient, 40.9%. They are among the best perimeter defenders in the league.
Match Details
Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors | NBA Summer League 2022.
Date & Time: Sunday, July 17; 4 PM EDT (Monday, July 18; 1:30 AM IST).
Venue: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Milwaukee Bucks preview
If it weren't for the 2-point loss against the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks would be at the top of the standings. The Bucks had a 1-point lead late in the game, but Matt Ryan's clutch off-balance 3-pointer changed the momentum.
Key Player - MarJon Beauchamp
MarJon Beauchamp, the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA draft, has played well for the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 14.3 points per game.
There is still room for improvement, but he has a high potential. Beauchamp's performances have contributed to the Bucks' Summer League success.
Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup
Guard: Rayjon Tucker | Guard: Luca Vildoza | Forward: MarJon Beauchamp | Forward: Sandro Mamukelashvili | Center: Dewan Hernandez
Toronto Raptors preview
Like the Bucks, the Toronto Raptors have dropped only one out of their four Summer League games. Their only loss was against the Chicago Bulls, who led by 27 points at one point. Despite outscoring the Bulls 28 to 12 in the fourth quarter, the Raptors still lost by 10.
Their first summer league game was a 20-point victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. This game featured a fantastic fourth-quarter performance. The Raptors outscored the 76ers 26-7.
Key Player - Dalano Banton
Dalano Banton has been one of the Toronto Raptors' best players in the Summer League. He averaged 16.3 points per game on 46.8% shooting in four games.
Banton has converted an impressive 46.2% of his 3-point shots. He's also been reliable from the charity stripe, with rebounding and ball distribution.
Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup
Guard: Dalano Banton | Guard: Jeff Dowtin | Forward: D.J. Wilson | Forward: Ron Harper Jr. | Center: Christian Koloko
Bucks vs. Raptors Match Prediction
Both teams have been on a roll and will put on an excellent show in their matchup. While Dalano Banton will likely have another incredible shooting performance for the Raptors, we can expect the Bucks to get another strong performance from MarJon Beauchamp.
Fans are hoping for an exciting matchup between Beauchamp and Christian Koloko, the 33rd overall pick by the Raptors.
Where to watch Bucks vs. Raptors?
The Bucks' game against the Raptors will be broadcast on NBA TV.