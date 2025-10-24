Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors Preview and Prediction - Oct. 24 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The opening week of the 2025-26 NBA season has already delivered plenty of excitement, and the action continues Friday with a matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors.

Both teams won their season openers and will look to start the season 2-0.

Here’s a preview of Friday’s Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors game, scheduled to tip off 6:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Bucks (+106) vs Raptors (-122)

Spread: Bucks +1.5 (-110) vs Raptors -1.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Bucks o232.5 (-110) vs Raptors u232.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors preview

Both teams enter Friday’s contest after impressive season-opening performances.

The Bucks rolled past the Washington Wizards 133-120 in their first game, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 37 points and 14 rebounds. Six other Bucks scored in double figures, and the team knocked down 18 three-pointers, with the starters accounting for 13 of them.

However, Milwaukee will be shorthanded Friday as Kevin Porter Jr. is sidelined with a left ankle sprain after scoring 10 points with two assists and two 3s in the opener.

The Raptors, meanwhile, looked sharp in their debut with new addition Brandon Ingram, dominating the Atlanta Hawks 138-118. Toronto’s balanced attack featured seven double-figure scorers, including three with at least 20 points.

RJ Barrett led with 25, Scottie Barnes added 22, and Gradey Dick came off the bench for 21. Ingram scored 16, Jakob Poeltl had 14, Immanuel Quickley added 13, and Jamal Shead chipped in 10.

The Raptors shot 56.8% overall despite hitting only six of 25 from 3-point range.

This matchup should be a showcase of shot-making, with both teams displaying offensive rhythm in different ways during their openers.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors predicted starting lineups

Bucks

G - Ryan Rollins | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - A.J. Green | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Myles Turner

Raptors

G - Immanuel Quickley | G - RJ Barrett | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Jakob Poeltl

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo O/U 31.5 points – Take the over.

Brandon Ingram O/U 18.5 points– Take the under.

Scottie Barnes O/U 18.5 points– Take the over.

Myles Turner O/U 14.5 points– Take the over.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors prediction

Even with their starting guard out, we expect the Bucks to lean on Giannis Antetokounmpo to set the tone against the young Raptors. Milwaukee’s experience and playoff-tested roster should give them the edge.

Our prediction: Bucks win by 11.

