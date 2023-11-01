Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (November 1st) 

The Milwaukee Bucks head to Scotiabank Arena to take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in an Eastern Conference showdown. In their four games so far that see them with a 3-1 record, the Bucks dropped their contest against the Atlanta Hawks, but they bounced back with a 122-114 win against the Miami Heat, and now face the Raptors who have just one win under their belt so far.

Toronto is placed at the bottom of the East, while the Bucks are comfortably placed second. The clash on Wednesday marks the fifth meeting between both teams, and Milwaukee comes in with the advantage of winning three of the first four. This will also be their first road game of the season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors game details:

Teams: Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: November 1, 2023 / 7:00 P.M. ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors game preview and injury report

Forward Marjon Beauchamp is day-to-day for the Bucks ahead of the contest. That apart, the rest of the roster is ready to take the court. The away game will pose a new challenge for the Damian Lillard-Giannis Antetokounmpo duo after their three home games. In the games so far, turnovers have been one of the early issues, and with the emphasis on offense, the error committed has been glaring at best.

The defense is still a work in progress and they have struggled to get their opponents to miss. The Bucks have also given away ample free throws to the teams and while they are good on the glass, the team has suffered guarding the paint in Jrue Holiday's absence.

The Raptors, on the other hand, have more struggles, on their end. The pace is slow, they missed free throws and failed to convert opportunities to get easy buckets. Their offensive rebounding seems to have trouble and like the Bucks, they have suffered with turnovers as well. They have Precious Achiuwa as day-to-day on the injury list.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors odds and prediction

Spread: Bucks (-5) vs Raptors (+5)

Moneyline: Bucks (-210) vs Raptors (+176)

Total (o/u): 229.5

The Raptors are struggling offensively and the Bucks will have no issues on that front. This gives the latter a chance to work on the defense that they were known for in the last couple of years, and with their new upgraded scoring unit, they will be a handful for Toronto. Expect Milwaukee to coast to an easy win on Wednesday.

Milwaukee Bucks depth chart

Position Starters 2nd Unit 3rd Unit 4th Unit 5th Unit Point Guard Damian Lillard Cameron Payne AJ Green TyTy Washington Jr. Lindell Wigginton Shooting Guard Malik Beasley Marjon Beauchamp Small Forward Khris Middleton Pat Connaughton Jae Crowder Power Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Jae Crowder Pat Connaughton Thanasis Antetokounmpo Center Brook Lopez Bobby Portis Robin Lopez

Toronto Raptors depth chart

Position Starters 2nd Unit 3rd Unit 4th Unit 5th Unit Point Guard Dennis Schroder Malachi Flynn Scottie Barnes Marquis Nowell Javon Freeman-Liberty Shooting Guard OG Anunoby Gary Trent Jr. Grady Dick Garrett Temple Small Forward Scottie Barnes Jalen McDaniels Power Forward Pascal Siakam Jalen McDaniels Chris Boucher Otto Porter Jr. Thaddeus Young Center Jakob Poeltl Precious Achiuwa Pascal Siakam