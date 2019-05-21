Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors: What to expect from Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals

The focus will again be on these two players

Kawhi Leonard has been absolutely stellar in the 2019 NBA playoffs, averaging an insane 32 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while playing nearly 39 minutes per game. The Klaw is putting up these staggering numbers at an eye-popping shooting splits of 52% from the field, 39% from distance and 89% from the free throw line with an effective field goal percentage north of 55%, flirting with the elusive 50-40-90 club.

On many occasions, the 27-year-old who's in his eighth season in the NBA has put his team on his back. If not for the two-time Defensive Player of the Year's amazing play, the Toronto Raptors likely wouldn't have come this far into the playoffs as the rest of the players on the team have had sub-par performances, to say the least. In game 3, Leonard was outstanding once again as he led the Raptors to a 118-112 double-overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks playing a career-high 52 minutes.

Now, going into Tuesday's game 4 at the Scotiabank Arena, the Raptors trail the Bucks 1-2 in the best of seven series in the Eastern Conference finals. The Raptors will look to even things up while the Bucks would like to go one up and inch closer to their first NBA Finals in 38 years.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo would have to be better in this game as he had an underwhelming performance in game 3, where he only scored 12 points, the lowest of this postseason. Further, the trio of Giannis, Khris Middleton, and Eric Bledsoe had an awful shooting night as they combined for 11-48 from the field for 32 points and coughed up the ball 16 times. Here are the starting lineups for both the team for game 4:

Possible starters for the Bucks:

Eric Bledsoe, PG

Khris Middleton, SF

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF

Nikola Mirotic, PF

Brook Lopez, C

Advertisement

Injuries: Pau Gasol, ankle (out for the season); DJ Wilson, ankle (game time decision)

Possible starters for the Raptors:

Kyle Lowry, PG

Norman Powell, SG

Kawhi Leonard, SF

Pascal Siakam, PF

Marc Gasol, C

Injuries: OG Anunoby, abdomen; Patrick McCaw, personal

X-factor

Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors - Pascal Siakam

The 6'9 Cameroon native is having a career year and is in the race for the Most Improved Player of the Year award. In the playoffs, the 25-year-old is averaging 19.8 points and 7 rebounds per game. Siakam's performance will be critical for the Raptors' success as he will have to play a perfect second fiddle to Leonard on the offensive end and take up the challenge of guarding Giannis on the defensive end.

Milwaukee Bucks - Malcolm Brogdon

The former rookie of the year became only the sixth player in NBA history this season, to join the elite 50-40-90 club. He's an excellent scorer coming off the bench who can create shots for himself and score from anywhere on the court. The 25-year-old is also known for his hard-nosed defense and will be tasked with guarding Leonard on some plays. Brogdon is critical to Milwaukee's success as he can provide a spark coming off the bench.

Game Prediction

The Bucks have a far superior and deeper bench than the Raptors. Expect Giannis and Co. to come out all guns blazing as their performance in game 3 was a huge letdown.