Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz: Injury Reports, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Golden State Warriors
Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Golden State Warriors
Karan Vinod
ANALYST
Modified Mar 14, 2022 10:09 PM IST
Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Monday, Mar. 14.

The Bucks, 42-26, are currently third in the Eastern Conference standings, winning seven of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Jazz, 42-25, have won six of their last 10 games. They are fourth in the West.

Utah is 24-10 at home and are four games behind the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. Injuries have plagued the team as their championship aspirations appear to be crumbling.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Khris Middleton of the Bucks
Khris Middleton of the Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have an almost clean bill of health coming, with Lindell Wigginton the only absentee due to an ankle injury.

Player

Status 

Reason

Lindell WiggintonOut Ankle

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Rudy Gobert (foot) and Trent Forrest (wrist) could be unavailable. Udoka Azubuike is also out with an ankle injury.

Player

Status 

Reason

Rudy Gobert Questionable Foot
Trent ForrestQuestionable  Wrist
Udoka AzubuikeOutAnkle

Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads - March 14th, 2022

Teams   

Record 

Money Line

Total Points (Over and Under) 

Points Spread

Milwaukee Bucks42-26-125Over 235.5-1.5 (-110)
Utah Jazz42-25+105Under 235.5+1.5 (-110)

The Bucks are expected to win, as they have been a lot more consistent than the Jazz. The potential absence of Gobert could inhibit the Jazz from countering the Greek Freak.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks

  1. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 37.7 PPG in his last three outings.
  2. The Bucks have won seven of their last 10 games.
  3. They have picked up 18 wins on the road this season.

Click here to bet on the Jazz scoring more than 118 points in this game.

Utah Jazz

  1. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 20.5 PPG in his last three games.
  2. The Jazz have won six of their last 10 games.
  3. They are 24-10 at home this season.

Click here to bet on the Bucks-Jazz game going into overtime.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday should man the backcourt. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo could take care of the frontcourt. The center is likely to be Brook Lopez.

BROOK IS BACK!! https://t.co/f5ptecOHZB

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are expected to man the backcourt, while the frontcourt could be taken care of by Bojan Bogdonavic and Royce O'Neale. If Rudy Gobert isn't fit, Hassan Whiteside could be the center.

set ‘em up! 🙆‍♂️#SloMoPlay | @Udo_LLC https://t.co/CJYxR0zJgR

Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday; Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen; Small Foward - Khris Middleton; Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo; Center - Brook Lopez.

Utah Jazz

Point Guard: Mike Conley; Shooting Guard: Donovan Mitchell; Small Forward: Bojan Bogdanovic; Power Forward: Royce O'Neal; Center: Rudy Gobert.

Edited by Bhargav
