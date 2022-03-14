Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to split the season series against the Utah Jazz on Monday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Milwaukee. Two-time Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only superstar in the Buck’s Big 3 who appeared in that game. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday will be available this time around.

The Milwaukee Bucks were thoroughly thrashed by the Golden State Warriors in their last game. Despite Milwaukee’s Big 3, the Bucks had no answer for the sizzling shooting of Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Milwaukee will be looking to bounce back after an embarrassing loss.

The Utah Jazz, on the other hand, have been on a roller-coaster ride in their last seven games where they have alternated between wins and losses. They recently won against the Sacramento Kings without Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley. Behind Jordan Clarkson’s career-high 45 points, the Jazz had just enough to hold off the Kings.

Rudy Gobert is still questionable against the Bucks but will have Conley back in the lineup. Donovan Mitchell was quietly impressive in the win against the Kings as well. He’ll be counted on to carry the team, even against the Bucks’ defensive whiz, Jrue Holiday.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, March 14th; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, March 15th; 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are getting healthy at just the right time. [Photo: Behind the Buck Pass]

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of five teams who have a legitimate shot at grabbing the top seed in the Eastern Conference by the time the regular season ends. After losing to the Warriors, they are only 2.5 games behind the Miami Heat for the best record in their conference.

Working against them, however, is their difficult schedule. 12 of their next 14 games are against playoff-bound teams or teams who are scrambling for a play-in spot. They are, though, relishing the intense last few weeks, starting with their rematch against the Utah Jazz.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are hitting their strides at just the right time. The return of starting center Brook Lopez, who has been removed from the injury report, is a huge boost for the Milwaukee Bucks before their matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo C - Bobby Portis

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz continue to rely on their young All-Stars this seasosn. [Photo: Sporting News]

Jordan Clarkson, the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year, hasn’t been shooting with efficiency this season. Before the win against the Sacramento Kings, he was only hitting 40.9% of his field-goal attempts. He broke out of the slump with a masterful 15-21 shooting, including an impressive 7-13 from beyond the arc.

The lion’s share of scoring opportunities falls on All-Star Donovan Mitchell, but when Clarkson gets his game going, the Utah Jazz are a nightmare to defend. Mitchell, Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley are as dangerous as any in the league as a quartet.

If they play to what they are capable of, Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gobert’s damage become even bigger and more crucial. They better be on point against the Bucks’ disciplined execution on both ends of the floor.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O’Neale | C - Hassan Whiteside

Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads - March 14th, 2022

Team: Record Money Line Point Spread Milwaukee Bucks 42-26 -130 -2 (-110) Utah Jazz 42-25 +110 +2 (-110)

The visiting defending champs are slightly favored against the Utah Jazz due to the uncertainty of Rudy Gobert’s presence. Hassan Whiteside had an impressive job starting for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Gobert, however, makes the Jazz a more formidable unit.

The hiccup against the Golden State Warriors doesn’t tell the whole story of how good the Milwaukee Bucks have been playing lately. They are 7-3 in their last 10 games, including wins over the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, the top-seeds in their respective conferences.

Brook Lopez, who has been removed from the Bucks’ injury report could play and add more trouble to the Jazz.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Khris Middleton is averaging 20.3 points per game this season but has been sizzling the last 10 games. He’s putting up 24 points, 5.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 7-3 record. The Bucks are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games as the favorites. Milwaukee is 5-2 against the spread in their last 7 road games.

Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Donovan Mitchell is Utah's best scorer and focal point of the offense, averaging 25.5 points per contest this season. The Jazz are 6-1-1 against the spread in their last 8 home games. Utah is 6-2 against the spread in their last 8 games as underdogs.

Bucks vs Jazz Match Prediction

Rudy Gobert’s absence, if he’s not cleared to play, is irreplaceable on defense for the Jazz. Utah has a 109.4 DRTG with the French superstar clogging the lane and 116.2 DRTG without their All-Star big man. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Serge Ibaka, Bobby Portis and the return of Brook Lopez could mean trouble in the paint for the Jazz without Gobert.

Milwaukee could even the season series versus Utah on Monday.

Utah is 24-10 at home this season. The Bucks are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games against. a team with a winning straight-up record. Milwaukee won in the only game Brook Lopez has played this season. He is available for the Bucks on Monday.

Where to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz game

ESPN will air the game on national TV. Local coverage of the matchup is available via AT&T SportsNetwork Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

