Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Prediction and betting tips | November 20, 2023

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards are set to square off on Monday, marking their first matchup this season.

The Bucks will look to win their fifth straight game. They defeated the Chicago Bulls (5-9), Toronto Raptors (6-7), Charlotte Hornets (3-9) and the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) in their previous four games. Milwaukee (9-4) sits third in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Wizards will look to snap their five-game losing streak. They lost their last five games against the Charlotte Hornets (3-9), Brooklyn Nets (6-7), Toronto Raptors (6-7), Dallas Mavericks (9-5) and the New York Knicks (8-5). Washington (2-10) ranks 14th in the East.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards’ matchup will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. at 7 p.m. EST. It will air on Monumental Sports Network and Bally Sports Wisconsin. It can also be streamed live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Bucks (-450) vs. Wizards (+350)

Spread: Bucks (-9.5) vs. Wizards (+9.5)

Over/Under: Bucks (244.5) vs. Wizards (244.5)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Preview

Milwaukee and Washington project to have most of their key players available on Monday night.

For the Bucks, veteran forward Jae Crowder (groin) and reserve wings MarJon Beauchamp (ankle) and Chris Livingston (ankle) are listed as out.

Meanwhile, the Wizards will be without veteran guard Delon Wright (knee). Reserve guard Johnny Davis (elbow) is also listed as questionable.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Predicted lineups

The Bucks’ starting five features superstar point guard Damian Lillard and sharpshooter Malik Beasley in the backcourt. Star wing Khris Middleton, superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and rim-protecting veteran center Brook Lopez round out their frontcourt.

For the Wizards, their backcourt features playmaker Tyus Jones and score-first guard Jordan Poole. Their frontcourt consists of offensive-minded forwards Deni Avdija and Kyle Kuzma and shot-blocking center Daniel Gafford.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Betting tips

Entering Monday’s matchup, Jordan Poole has an over/under points prop of 15.5. The Bucks lack reliable guard and wing defenders; however, Poole has been struggling mightily as of late.

Poole has scored 15 or fewer points in five of his last six games, including a season-low eight points on Friday against the Knicks. So, it probably makes sense to bet the under until he gets back on track.

Expand Tweet

As for Giannis Antetokounmpo, he has an over/under points prop of 29.5. Antetokounmpo has scored 35+ points in four of his last five games and is coming off a 40-point game on Saturday against the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Wizards rank 25th in team defensive rating (118.2) and don’t have many big bodies who can match up with Antetokounmpo.

So, the over should be a safe bet, especially if Washington stays within striking distance. However, an early blowout could lead the Bucks to rest their starters during the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Prediction

Given the talent disparity between both teams, Milwaukee should defeat Washington rather handily. The Bucks have the two best players in the matchup (Antetokounmpo and Lillard) as well as the more reliable role players. So, they should have a very good chance of covering the spread (-9.5).

Given both teams’ poor defenses, they could also threaten to surpass their massive over/under combined points total of 244.5.

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo admits to giving Damian Lillard the reins after demolishing Mavericks: "Wants to operate the offense"