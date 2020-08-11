Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Match Preview - August 11th, 2020

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards

Date & Time - August 11th, 9 PM ET (August 12th, 6:30 AM IST)

Where - VISA Athletic Center (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

In one of the most meaningless encounters of the NBA restart, the league-best Milwaukee Bucks take on basement team Washington Wizards. The Wizards have now dropped to 24-46 after losing 6 straight games at the bubble in Orlando, to 10th place in the East below the Detroit Pistons. The objective of both teams will now be to use their roster strength and determine who to keep in rotations.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Since the restart of the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks have not been the dominant team they were before the league shutdown. Their rotation players are playing reasonably well for the most part, but execution down the stretch has been thrown to the winds. The Milwaukee Bucks have lost both of their really close games to the Mavs and the Rockets.

Milwaukee Bucks - Key Player

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton will be expected to be the Milwaukee Bucks' offensive hub in a game when they will look to rest Giannis once again. Middleton has a 3-level offensive game and is also a damn good distributor of the ball, especially in the pick-and-roll. The hope will be that unlike their last two games, the Bucks can get their perimeter guys going from deep spearheaded by him.

Khris Middleton joins elite company. 👀

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Eric Bledsoe, Pat Connaughton, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez

Washington Wizards Preview

Reduced to acting as punching bags for the teams remaining in the bubble, the Washington Wizards have little going for them, if anything. Their attempts to get rookie Rui Hachimura going on offense have only had moderate success so far, while their defense has stunk to the high heavens. At this point, they're just going to try and avoid embarassment at the hands of the other teams.

Washington Wizards - Key Player

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

Troy Brown Jr has been a rare bright spot in bubble action for the Washington Wizards. The combo guard has showed an ability to create his own shot and also some spot-up shooting ability. The hope from the Wizards will be that Ish Smith creates enough offense for the team for Brown to get open enough in this game.

Troy Brown Jr. flirted with a triple-double in his latest game! 👏



22 PTS

10 REB

8 AST

49 FPTS

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Ish Smith, Troy Brown Jr, Isaac Bonga, Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards - Match Prediction

Despite the fact that the Milwaukee Bucks will be actively looking to throw this game at some point and the Washington Wizards will be looking for a W, the talent disparity between the two teams is too much. The Bucks are likely to rack up 55+ points in each half and will be favoured by most oddsmakers to win by a margin of 7 points or more even in the absence of MVP favourite Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The lone hope for the Washington Wizards is if their 3-pointers start falling at a rate higher than they have in the bubble. Perhaps Thomas Bryant can get hot for a game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards - Where to Watch

This game will only be available on local sports networks - NBC Sports Washington in the District of Columbia, and Fox Wisconsin. International viewers can catch this game on NBA League Pass.

