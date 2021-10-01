Minnesota Timberwolves 2021-22 NBA season preview: Roster moves, starting lineup projection and training camp storylines to follow

The Minnesota Timberwolves are yet to make the playoffs for three years now. Their last NBA playoff appearance was in the 2017-18 season, which ended their 13-year playoff drought. Chris Finch will look to take this young team to the playoffs, with help from Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The T-Wolves finished 13th in the NBA Western Conference last season, finishing with an underwhelming 23-49 record. The Timberwolves have competed in the NBA for 33 seasons and made it to the playoffs nine times. But they are yet to win the Championship.

Minnesota Timberwolves' roster moves so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

Patrick Beverley has joined the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves' offseason was a quiet one until recently. They did add former LA Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley, who was traded the previous day to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 33-year-old has become the oldest player in the roster, and will hope to bring some sort of leadership and experience to the young team.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Patrick Beverley to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez, sources tell ESPN. The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Patrick Beverley to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez, sources tell ESPN.

They re-signed Jarred Vanderbilt, as a free agent on a three-year deal worth $13,122,000, and Jordan McLaughlin. Former Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Taurean Prince and some cash.

Jarret Culver had a tough time with the Timberwolves last season, averaging 5.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists in his second NBA campaign. He was traded away from the team alongside Juan Hernangomez in a deal that saw Beverley become a Minnesota player.

Argentine Leandro Bolmaro penned a four-year contract with the Timberwolves. Other incomings include Nathan Knight and McKinley Wright IV - on two-way contracts - Isaiah Miller, Matt Lewis, Chris Silva and Brian Bowen II.

Important storylines for Minnesota Timberwolves' training camp

Anthony Edwards (#1) of the Minnesota Timberwolves

#1 President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas loses his job

Gersson Rosas, the president of basketball pperations for the Timberwolves, was fired just a few days before the commencement of training camp. There was no official reason for his dismissal. But rumor has it that he was in an inter-office relationship, and he also created a toxic working environment.

Below is an excerpt from the franchise's press release about Rosas' dismissal:

“Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves parted ways with President of Basketball Operations, Gersson Rosas. As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of.”

#2 Promotion of Sachin Gupta

The franchise promoted its executive vice president of basketball operations, Sachin Gupta, to take over from Rosas.

Rosas and Gupta had a falling out, as Rosas restricted Gupta from taking a similar job with another NBA team. He thereafter went on to ban Gupta from the organization's facility. Gupta could only return to work after mediation from the Timberwolves' ownership.

#3 New owners announced

The organization announced the formal introduction of new owners of the franchise, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore, on Monday. This ownership was effected by a $1.5 billion sale of the franchise to the former baseball star and e-commerce mogul.

Carlos Gonzalez @CarlosGphoto The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx hosted a press conference introducing the new limited partners and Alt-Governors Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez along with owner Glen Taylor. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx hosted a press conference introducing the new limited partners and Alt-Governors Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez along with owner Glen Taylor. https://t.co/Dne0B4Gvyr

In the span of two years, the new minority owners are expected to become controlling owners with a 20% additional purchase in 2022 and another purchase of 40% in 2023.

Predicted starting lineup for the Minnesota Timberwolves heading into the 2021-22 NBA season

Karl-Anthony Towns (#32) of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves will be expected to put in a better performance than they did last season. They'll look to secure a play-in position in the coming season and possibly advance to the playoffs. But making the NBA play-in tournament itself would be considered an upgrade.

Below is the predicted starting lineup for the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2021-22 NBA season:

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley | Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards | Small Forward - Taurean Prince | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

