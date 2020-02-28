Minnesota Timberwolves fined $25,000 for resting D'Angelo Russell

Minnesota Timberwolves acquired D'Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors

The NBA has fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $25,000 for resting D'Angelo Russell against the Denver Nuggets last Sunday. It goes against the league's policy to rest a fully fit player in any game. According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the NBA fined the Timberwolves in violation of the said rule.

The NBA just fined the Minnesota Timberwolves 25,000 for violating the league’s player resting policy.

The violation occurred when the Timberwolves rested D’Angelo Russell -- a healthy player under the policy -- during a road game against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 23 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 27, 2020

High profile players sitting out nationally televised games impacts the NBA's revenue and thus with more players increasingly taking games off, this rule was introduced as a bold move against load management back in 2017.

Previously, the Los Angeles Clippers were fined by the league for inconsistent health comments related to Kawhi Leonard made by coach Doc Rivers.

The Timberwolves crashed to a defeat against the Denver Nuggets as both Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell missed the game. Minnesota is having a horrendous season and is 14th in the Western Conference with a 17-40 record.

The franchise acquired D'Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors in return for Andre Wiggins and multiple draft picks. The guard was signed as a free agent by the Warriors in the summer and was eventually traded to the Timberwolves. KAT teaming up with Russell is supposed to be a cause for optimism for the franchise as they look to end the season on a high.