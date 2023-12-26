Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report (Dec. 26): Latest update on Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns' availability

The Minnesota Timberwolves big man tandem of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns has been doing wonders for the team, as they are now on top of the NBA Western Conference standings. Up next on the T-Wolves' schedule is a road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 26.

These two teams will meet at the Paycom Center, with the tip-off happening at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Bally Sports OK and Bally Sports North have television broadcast rights and they will share the same feed to NBA League Pass for the online live stream.

According to the most recent Minnesota Timberwolves injury report, Karl-Anthony Towns is marked as 'questionable' with a knee injury vs the Thunder. Jaylen Clark is out with an Achilles injury and he should be back on the roster by mid-February.

The rest of the team, including Rudy Gobert, are all available to play against the OKC Thunder.

What happened to Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert?

After playing for 27 straight games for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023–24 season, Karl-Anthony Towns missed his first game against the Sacramento Kings on December 23. Reports are saying that Towns sustained a knee injury that is expected to be short-term.

With their history of injuries, Rudy Gobert's health has always been monitored since he was critical to the success of the Timberwolves this season. So far, the French center has not missed any game this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert stats vs OKC Thunder

This is the second time both NBA Western Conference teams have faced each other this season and the last matchup was won by the Minnesota Timberwolves back in November 28, 106-103.

In that game, Karl-Anthony Towns struggled and shot only 2-of-8 from the field. He managed to finish with 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and six turnovers. Another positive stat line is that he did not miss any of his eight free throws.

On the other hand, Rudy Gobert was the team's second-top scorer with 17 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. He also shot the ball well, going 6-of-10 from the field and only missed one of six free throws.

Anthony Edwards was the team's best player at that time, as he tallied 21 points, five rebounds and three triples, while Troy Brown Jr. came off the bench, providing 17 points, three rebounds and three three-pointers.