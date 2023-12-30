Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report (Dec. 30): Latest update on Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns' availability

Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns are the formidable frontcourt tandem of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and their chemistry is a huge component of the team's success. This team is set to host the Los Angeles Lakers this coming Saturday, December 30, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

For those who want to catch the action, Bally Sports North and Spectrum Sportsnet are the best places to watch the game on television. NBA League Pass has both feeds as an option for their online live-stream subscribers.

According to the Timberwolves' recent injury report, Karl-Anthony Towns is marked as 'questionable' to play while Jaylen Clark will be returning to the team's roster by mid-February.

That means Rudy Gobert and the rest of the team are available to play against the Lakers.

What happened to Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns?

Rudy Gobert was bugged by a back injury back in April, which derailed his performance last season. So far, he has not missed any game for the Timberwolves in the 2023-24 season, but monitoring the back injury will become a habit.

A knee injury made Karl-Anthony Towns miss the team's game against Sacramento on December 23, and he has been carefully monitoring it since then. He has played two straight games since, but his lackluster performance proved that he is still not 100%.

Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns' stats vs Lakers

This is the second time that the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers have met this season. The final score settles at 118-111 with the T-wolves earning the victory on their home court.

Rudy Gobert was able to control the game from the paint having a double-double of 15 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks. The French center was also shooting well from the field, going 6-of-11.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns was able to log in 33 minutes, which is enough for him to give the Timberwolves 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and one steal. He also shot 2-of-6 from the three-point line and 7-of-17 from the field.

Leading the team was Anthony Edwards, who ended the game with 27 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and one block. Mike Conley was also a factor for the team back then, contributing 16 points and eight assists, while Jaden McDaniels rounded up the double-digit scorers for the team with 14 points.