Minnesota Timberwolves Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be eager to capitalize on having all their key players fit ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

They endured an injury-riddled campaign last year, which derailed their quest to qualify for the playoffs. The Minnesota Timberwolves have an exciting squad. This could be the first season where D'Angelo Russell and Karl Anthony-Towns get to play together for large swathes.

Anthony Edwards missed out on Rookie of the Year despite a stellar first-year but will be motivated enough to prove his critics wrong this time around.

The Minnesota Timberwolves recently experienced a major shake-up off the court. The franchise decided to fire president Gersson Rosas just days before training camp. However, they continue to proceed with their plans with the appointment of vice-president Sachin Gupta as the interim president.

It will be interesting to see how much of an impact it has on the team's future.

Here's a look at the Minnesota Timberwolves roster, some key dates to mark and their preseason schedule as they prepare to start their 2021-22 NBA campaign.

Minnesota Timberwolves Roster for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed Patrick Beverley this offseason.

The Minnesota Timberwolves did not have the resources to be active during free agency. That wasn't the case on the trade front, though. The T'Wolves traded Ricky Rubio to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Taurean Prince and a 2022 second-round draft pick.

The Timberwolves have also added an experienced veteran in Patrick Beverley in exchange for Jarret Culver and Juancho Hernangomez. Here's how their roster currently looks:

Player Name: Position: Years in the NBA: Karl-Anthony Towns Center 6 D'Angelo Russell Guard 6 Malik Beasley Guard 5 Patrick Beverley Guard 9 Taurean Prince Forward 5 Anthony Edwards Guard 1 Josh Okogie Forward 3 Jarred Vanderbilt Forward 3 Jake Layman Forward 5 Leandro Bolmaro Guard R Jaden McDaniels Forward 1 Jordan McLaughlin Guard 1 Jaylen Nowell Guard 2 Naz Reid Center 1 Nathan Knight (Two-way) Forward 1 McKinley Wright IV (Two-way) Guard R

The Minnesota Timberwolves are among the teams interested in trading for Ben Simmons. The Australian guard is likely to move this offseason and the T'Wolves are the favorites to land him as per the oddsmakers. It is still unclear as to what assets they will offer to the Philadelphia 76ers, though. Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell are all unlikely to be included.

Key dates for Minnesota Timberwolves entering the 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.

Season Opener: Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves (October 20th, 2021 - Wednesday, 8:00 PM ET).

Minnesota Timberwolves preseason schedule and date

The Minnesota Timberwolves will play four preseason games before they commence their 2021-22 NBA season. The first of four preseason games will be against the New Orleans Pelicans at home. Here's the full schedule:

Date and Time Match TV Monday, 10/04/2021, 8:00 PM ET New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves Bally Sports North Friday, 10/08/2021, 9:00 PM ET Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Bally Sports North Monday, 10/11/2021, 10:30 PM ET Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers Bally Sports North Thursday, 10/14/2021, 7:30 PM ET Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets Bally Sports North

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have just one preseason game at home. The games against the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets will be on the road, while the LA Clippers game will be at a neutral venue at Toyota Arena, Ontario. All games will be available online on the NBA League Pass.

The T'Wolves will kickstart their league campaign against the Houston Rockets at home on October 20th. The game will be televised locally by Bally Sports North. It will also be available online via NBA League Pass. You may click here to check out the full schedule.

