Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - March 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Two of the most in-form teams since the All-Star break, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics, will clash for an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at TD Garden on Sunday.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 116-95 win over the Dallas Mavericks. They snapped a two-game skid in the process. Meanwhile, the Celtics defeated the Utah Jazz 125-97 in their previous outing, extending their current winning streak to five games.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 27th; 6 PM ET (Monday, March 28th; 3:30 AM).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Timberwolves celebrates during a game

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a 12-4 record since the All-Star break. The T'Wolves are only a game behind the sixth-seeded Nuggets, so they will be keen to capitalize on their form and defeat the Boston Celtics.

It won't be an easy task, though, as the Cs are arguably the best team alongside the Phoenix Suns in the NBA right now. The Timberwolves will have to execute their plans to perfection, especially offensively, if they are to have a healthy chance of defeating Jayson Tatum and Co.

Minnesota dismantled one of the league's best defensive teams, the Mavericks, in their last game. Seven players, including all starters, registered ten or more points in that contest. The Timberwolves will need to replicate that effort and look for as many open shots as possible to make an impact against Boston, the #1 defensive team in the NBA at the moment.

D'Angelo Russell will be a key player for the Minnesota Timberwolves. His playmaking has been spot on so far, and that could prove to be decisive in the eventual outcome of the contest.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - Patrick Beverley; G - D'Angelo Russell; F - Anthony Edwards; F - Jarred Vanderbilt; C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics have been an unstoppable force since late January. They were 23-24 at the time, and have now improved to 46-28. Ime Udoka has rallied his troops to be the best defensive-rated team in the league, and that has largely been responsible for their successful turnaround.

Meanwhile, offensively, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart have shown great chemistry during this stretch. The Celtics have been phenomenal over their last five games on both ends of the floor. They have scored over 120 points in their last four consecutive matches and restricted their opponents to under 105 points on four occasions.

The Boston Celtics are coming off one of their best performances of the season against the Jazz. They registered 37 team assists, knocking down 59% of their shots from the field, including 19 3-pointers. They made ten blocks on the night, capping off a brilliant two-way showing.

The Cs need to keep their defensive shape intact against the Minnesota Timberwolves side, which ranks sixth in offensive ratings. That will give Tatum and Co. an improved chance of extending their winning streak to six games.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart; G - Jaylen Brown; F - Jayson Tatum; F - Grant Williams; C - Robert Williams III.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads - March 27th, 2022

Teams Record Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread Minnesota Timberwolves 43-32 +195 Over 227.5 (-110) +6 (-110) Boston Celtics 46-28 -250 Under 227.5 (-110) -6 (-110)

The Celtics enter this matchup as the favorites. They have won their last five games in a row and also have homecourt advantage. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have lost two of their last three games.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

The Timberwolves are 19-16 against the spread on the road. Minnesota has a 26-9 OVER/UNDER record on the road. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging a double-double over his last ten games.

Boston Celtics Betting Tips

The Celtics are 18-18 against the spread at home. Boston's totals have gone OVER in their last four games in a row. Jayson Tatum is averaging 33.7 points per game across his last ten games.

Timberwolves vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics have been in better form compared to the Minnesota Timberwolves over their last five games, respectively. Ime Udoka's men will also have homecourt advantage. This favors them to win this tie. But Minnesota could be an unstoppable force if they get going early, something the Celtics will have to be careful about.

The Celtics are on a five-game winning streak. The Timberwolves have lost two of their last three games. The Celtics are 25-12 at home.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Celtics

The game between the Timberwolves and Celtics will be televised locally on Bally Sports North (Minnesota) and NBC Sports Boston. Fans can also watch the match online via NBA League Pass.

