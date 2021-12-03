Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will head to the Barclays Center for a game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Despite a 34-point performance from Karl-Anthony Towns, the Minnesota Timberwolves failed to overcome the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Chris Finch's men have been looking good since the start of the season. However, the Nets are going to be a tough test for them, and it will be very interesting to see how the young team approaches the game.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets head into Friday's game on the back of a closely-fought win over the New York Knicks. Kevin Durant and James Harden combined to score 61 points as the Nets edged past their city rivals to reach their fifteenth win of the season.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently leading the Eastern Conference and will be keen to solidify their position by grabbing another win at home on Friday.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves are dealing with many injuries ahead of their clash against the Brooklyn Nets.

Veteran guard Patrick Beverley has been ruled out of the game due to an abductor strain. Meanwhile, youngsters Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt have been listed as probable with flu-like symptoms.

Jaden McDaniels and Jaylen Nowell have been reported as questionable and so has Karl-Anthony Towns, who entered the injury list after suffering a tailbone contusion.

Player Name Status Reason Patrick Beverley Out Abductor Strain Anthony Edwards Probable Illness Jaden McDaniels Questionable Illness Jarred Vanderbilt Probable Illness Jaylen Nowell Questionable Illness Karl - Anthony Towns Questionable Tailbone Contusion

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving are out indefinitely for the Brooklyn Nets. The franchise's two-way players, David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards and Day'Ron Sharpe, are also out of Friday's game due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Kyrie Irving Out Ineligible to play Joe Harris Out Ankle Surgery David Duke Jr. Out G - League [Two-way] Kessler Edwards Out G - League [Two-way] Day'Ron Sharpe Out G - League [Two-way]

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have to incorporate a few changes to their lineup for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

D'Angelo Russell will keep his position on the backcourt. Anthony Edwards is listed as probable for this game, but if things are alright at tip-off, he may be given his spot on the backcourt.

The Timberwolves will likely give Taurean Prince and Malik Beasley a chance to start on the frontcourt if Jarred Vanerdilt opts out of the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for this game. If he is unable to play, the team will give Naz Reid a chance to start as the center.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have been a bit shorthanded this season due to injuries. However, the team has adapted well to the absences and has put in good performances.

In their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nets will likely go with the same lineup they played in the game against the New York Knicks.

James Harden and Patty Mills will start on the backcourt. Kevin Durant and DeAndre' Bembry will keep their positions on the frontcourt, while LaMarcus Aldridge will continue in the center position.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - D'Angelo Russell, Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards, Small Forward - Malik Beasley, Power Forward - Taurean Prince, Center - Naz Reid

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden, Shooting Guard - Patty Mills, Small Forward - Kevin Durant, Power Forward - DeAndre' Bembry, Center - LaMarcus Aldridge

