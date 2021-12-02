Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - December 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Barclays Center on Friday, December 3rd.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 107-115 loss against the Washington Wizards to fall to 11-11 on the season. Meanwhile, the 15-6 Nets beat the New York Knicks 112-110 to move to the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Match Details

Fixture - Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Friday, December 3rd, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, December 4th, 2021; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a tough loss against the Washington Wizards. With a number of missing pieces from their rotation, the Timberwolves find themselves just outside the play-in seedings.

The Timberwolves started the game strongly, and led heading into the second half. But a sudden shift in the third quarter was followed by an absolute breakdown in the fourth.

However, there were a lot of other issues that need to be addressed too. Due to injuries, their starting rotation saw Taurean Prince start. The smaller size affected the Timberwolves on the rebounding front, where they were outrebounded 52-39.

They also threw miserably from the three-point range, with the Timberwolves seeing legitimate scoring only from Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. There was some concern regarding Towns after he suffered a nasty fall, but he should be available for the next game.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA After sitting down gingerly at the press conference, Karl-Anthony Towns says that X-rays were negative on his tailbone.



"I feel better than I thought I was gonna feel." After sitting down gingerly at the press conference, Karl-Anthony Towns says that X-rays were negative on his tailbone. "I feel better than I thought I was gonna feel."

D'Angelo Russell also had a poor shooting night as well, recording only ten points. The Minnesota Timberwolves need to switch up their rhythm and prevent a losing slide.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

The key player for the Minnesota Timberwolves in this matchup against the Brooklyn Nets could be Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns has looked like a different player this season. Playing with newfound intensity, the Timberwolves' big man is coming off a 34-point night that also featured ten rebounds.

Timberwolves Clips @WolvesClips Karl-Anthony Towns tough finish through contact, assisted by D’Angelo Russell



Nice action from Coach Finch here Karl-Anthony Towns tough finish through contact, assisted by D’Angelo RussellNice action from Coach Finch here https://t.co/x4f0ExcDtX

In the game against the Wizards, Towns and Anthony Edwards seemed like the only engaged players for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Although Karl-Anthony Towns was responsible for three turnovers as well, his overall performance more than made up for that.

Against the Nets, Towns will have to be an active force again. Although concerns regarding his injury remain, the Minnesota Timberwolves will have to rely on their big man to be a reliable presence.

While there isn't much Towns offers defensively, his rebounding effort and hustle could be crucial to keep Minnesota from being blown out early on.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Taurean Prince | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Although the Brooklyn Nets saw a rough start to the season, they have hit their stride, finding themselves as the top seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

After being down by one point at the half, a huge third-quarter surge by the Nets put them on course for a win. Although the New York Knicks almost pulled the game away in the fourth, Kevin Durant's late-game heroics saw the Nets hold on to a win.

Kevin Durant and James Harden combined for 61 points, while the Brooklyn Nets' next leading scorer was rookie Cam Thomas with 12.

NBA @NBA

: 34 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST

: 27 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST Harden & Durant lifted the @BrooklynNets to victory in a thrilling NYC showdown 🔥 @JHarden13 : 34 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST @KDTrey5 : 27 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST Harden & Durant lifted the @BrooklynNets to victory in a thrilling NYC showdown 🔥@JHarden13: 34 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST@KDTrey5: 27 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST https://t.co/S6snjLCPwB

Despite many adjustments to their roster - the absence of Nicolas Claxton and Blake Griffin moving out of rotation - the Brooklyn Nets will look to continue their success at home.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden could be a key player for the Brooklyn Nets, who play their next game at home.

Producing a solid performance against the New York Knicks, Harden recorded 34 points, ten rebounds and eight assists. With the superstar showing a return to form, the Nets are reaping the rewards.

NBA @NBA



12-0 JAMES HARDEN PUTBACK SLAM! 🤯12-0 @BrooklynNets run to open the 3Q on TNT JAMES HARDEN PUTBACK SLAM! 🤯12-0 @BrooklynNets run to open the 3Q on TNT https://t.co/rS0fhGAJ4d

James Harden is an extremely talented guard. With one of the craftiest offensive arsenals, Harden has seen his campaign stifled by rule changes. As he finds his footing and adapts to it, his ability to grab rebounds and get the Brooklyn Nets' offense going has not staggered.

He could be key for the Brooklyn Nets in this game against the Timberwolves. Harden's role in getting his offense going while getting Anthony Edwards into foul trouble could potentially stifle Minnesota's offense as well.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Patty Mills | F - De'Andre Bembry | F - Kevin Durant | C - LaMarcus Aldridge.

Timberwolves vs Nets Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets should emerge as the winners in this matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With both teams coming off a break for the game, the Nets' home-court advantage as well as their superior offensive firepower gives them the upper hand. Also considering the potential absence of key players from their rotation, the Timberwolves will have their work cut out against the surging Nets,

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Nets game?

The game will be locally broadcast on Yes. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into 101.9 FM/660 AM.

