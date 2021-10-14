Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - October 14th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will lock horns with the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA preseason 2021-22 game on Thursday at the Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn Nets lost their last preseason game 115-104 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves outplayed the LA Clippers 128-100 in their last preseason outing.

Match Details

Fixture - Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Thursday, October 14th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Friday, October 15th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - Barclays Center, New York City.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off a perfect team win against the LA Clippers, as six of their players registered double-digit point tallies. Point guard D'Angelo Russell led the scoring with 19 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards scored 17 points apiece.

The Timberwolves displayed immaculate efficiency from the field and from behind the arc. They converted more than 50% of their field goals and 40% of their shots from downtown. They also won the rebounding battle comfortably, so the Brooklyn Nets will have to play out of their skins to beat this determined team.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves

After losing out on the Rookie of the Year accolade in his first year in the NBA, Anthony Edwards will look to take a leap and reach All-Star level in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Edwards had an impressive rookie campaign, averaging a solid 19 points, four rebounds and two assists per game. He shot 41% from the field, and his shooting efficiency and defense are two things he would like to improve going into the new campaign.

The Brooklyn Nets will have to be extremely wary of Edwards' offensive threat, as he can change the outcome of games in a matter of a few minutes.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Malik Beasley | F - Jaden McDaniels | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets had a forgettable evening against the Philadelphia 76ers. Steve Nash's side lost the contest despite shooting lights out from behind the three-point arc. They lost despite both Kevin Durant and James Harden playing. In between their on-court performances and the Kyrie Irving vaccination controversy, the Nets just can't seem to catch a break.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets Jevon off the dribble 👌 Jevon off the dribble 👌 https://t.co/rUruPnoSFT

The Brooklyn Nets failed to move the ball around, and committed too many turnovers against the 76ers. So Nash and co. will hope the team doesn't repeat the same against the Wolves.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers

Kevin Durant has had a busy schedule since returning from an Achilles injury. However, he has not only come back strongly from the setback, but he has also proved that he is the best player in the league right now.

Durant was inches away from leading his team to the Eastern Conference Finals earlier this year. He then played lights out to help Team USA win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Durant is virtually unguardable, and he is expected to put in big numbers against the Timberwolves on Thursday.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Joe Harris | F - Kevin Durant | F - Bruce Brown Jr. | C - Blake Griffin.

Timberwolves vs Nets Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are an offensive powerhouse even without Kyrie Irving, and are likely to field their best starting five against the Timberwolves. The Wolves don't have the firepower to match the Nets offensively, so they are likely to lose the game.

Fans can expect Kevin Durant and James Harden to run riot against the Minnesota Timberwolves' defense.

Also Read

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Nets?

Live coverage will be available on YES Network and Bally Sports North. The game will also be aired live on the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Bhargav