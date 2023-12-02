Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 2, 2023

The Minnesota Timberwolves will meet the Charlotte Hornets for the first time on Saturday. Minnesota is arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now. A victory against the Hornets will extend their winning streak to four and give them their 14th win in 16 games. Even without the injured Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves didn’t miss a beat in trouncing the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

The Hornets snapped out of a two-game losing streak by beating the Brooklyn Nets 129-128 on Thursday. They will continue to be without LaMelo Ball and probably their top rookie Brandon Miller. Terry Rozier had arguably the best game of his season versus the Nets. Charlotte will be hoping he sustains his when they host the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards is doubtful as he is still recovering from a bruised hip. Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley will have to take up the slack left by “Ant-Man” on both ends of the floor.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) vs. Charlotte Hornets (6-11)

Date and Time: December 2, 2023 | 5:00 PM ET

Venue: Spectrum Center | Charlotte, North Carolina

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets: Game preview

The Timberwolves lead the NBA in defensive rating by a good margin. Even with their struggles on the offensive end, they have been successful so far. Sans Anthony Edwards, they will have to do even better in clamping their opponents. The All-Star guard is their best shot creator and most clutch performer. Everybody will have to step up without him.

Minnesota’s defense will be a problem for the Hornets to solve. Even if LaMelo Ball plays, scoring against the Timberwolves will be tough. Without him and probably Brandon Miller as well, Charlotte is desperately looking at Terry Rozier to sustain his sizzling-hot form against the Brooklyn Nets. If Rozier can’t find his stroke, the Hornets will be in deep trouble on Saturday.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted starting lineups

The Timberwolves could use the same starting five they rolled out against the Utah Jazz on Thursday when Anthony Edwards was unavailable. Troy Brown Jr., Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely line up for Minnesota.

The Hornets could have Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, Terry Rozier and Bryce McGowens in the starting lineup.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting tips

Karl-Anthony Towns is Minnesota’s second-leading scorer with 21.8 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 28.5 points. Bettors get -115 for over and -111 for under. Towns has hit at least 28 points in three out of his last 10 games.

Without Anthony Edwards in their last game, he led the Timberwolves with 32 points against the Utah Jazz. He will continue to carry the scoring burden if the explosive guard is unavailable.

Terry Rozier is averaging 22.5 points per game this season, which is the Hornets’ second-best. The over/under points prop for him is 20.5. Bettors get -115 for both over and under. Rozier has scored at least 20 points in seven out of his last 10 games.

Charlotte desperately needs Rozier to score, particularly if Brandon Miller is sidelined again. He may go over the scoring line due to the Hornets’ lack of scoring options.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

The moneyline for the Minnesota Timberwolves is -235 while it’s +195 for the Charlotte Hornets. Minnesota is a -6.0 favorite on the road against the host team.

Minnesota’s defense is for real even if Edwards and Jaden Springer are unavailable. The Hornets don’t have LaMelo Ball and may not have Brandon Miller. The Timberwolves could extend their winning streak to four by beating the Hornets against the spread.