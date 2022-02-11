Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - 11 February 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will continue their road trip when they take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Friday, February 11.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 132-119 loss against the Sacramento Kings. Losing for the first time in six games, the Timberwolves are 29-26 on the season. Meanwhile, the Bulls are coming off a 121-109 win against the Charlotte Hornets to improve to 34-21 on the season.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards looks on during a Minnesota Timberwolves game

The Minnesota Timberwolves have quite a few names in their injury report for their upcoming away game. However, only one player is confirmed to be out of the game.

McKinley Wright IV continues to be sidelined with an elbow injury, but has been listed to recover on a day-to-day basis. Most of the players in their injury report have been listed as questionable.

That includes key pieces such as Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley and Naz Reid. Taurean Prince and Josh Okogie have also been mentioned.

Although the list contains several rotation players, Russell could be available for the game.

Player Name: Status: Reason: McKinley Wright IV Out Elbow Anthony Edwards Questionable Knee D'Angelo Russell Questionable Shin Patrick Beverley Questionable Ankle Josh Okogie Questionable Quadriceps Naz Reid Questionable Knee Taurean Prince Questionable Ankle

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Alex Caruso attempts to defend Kevin Porter Jr.

The Chicago Bulls also have a few names in their report for their upcoming matchup.

Ayo Dosunmu is questionable with a concussion. Although Nikola Vucevic had a hip contusion, he has been upgraded to probable. Long-term absentees include Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr. and Patrick Williams.

Although there is no timeline on Williams' return, Bulls vice president Arturas Karnisovas believes he will return this season.

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas on Patrick Williams: "At some point, you're going to see him this year”



Still says he doesn’t want to put a timeline on it just yet Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas on Patrick Williams: "At some point, you're going to see him this year”Still says he doesn’t want to put a timeline on it just yet

Player Name: Status: Reason: Ayo Dosunmo Out Concussion Derrick Jones Jr. Out Finger Lonzo Ball Out Knee Alex Caruso Out Wrist Patrick Williams Out Wrist

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns scans to make a pass.

The Timberwolves enjoyed a relatively healthy roster in their last ten games. With many players being questionable, they have their task cut out.

However, Minnesota could have a few key players available for this game. D'Angelo Russell could start at point guard, but Anthony Edwards is less certain, given that he has been playing through injury. The Timberwolves could look to start with Malik Beasley if Edwards sits out.

The frontcourt trio should remain the same, with Jarred Vanderbilt at small forward alongside Jaden McDaniels at power forward and Karl-Anthony Towns at center.

The Timberwolves' bench rotation could be a little shorthanded, given the questionable status of many players. In that regard, players such as Jordan McLaughlin, Jaylen Nowell and Nathan Knight could see more minutes.

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine goes up for a dunk,

In the absence of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, the Bulls have made significant adjustments to their lineup. Given the availability of players, the Bulls enjoy some flexibility.

Chicago may field a similar starting backcourt that they did in their last game. With Ayo Dosunmu still recovering from a concussion, Coby White could start alongside Zach LaVine.

The frontcourt should remain unchanged, with DeMar DeRozan at small forward, Javonte Green at power forward and Nikola Vucevic at center. Coming off the bench, Troy Brown Jr. could see some significant minutes again. Tony Bradley could also see more burn to support Nikola Vucevic.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | F - Jaden McDaniels | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Chicago Bulls

G - Coby White | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic.

