Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - February 11th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will play their third consecutive away game when they travel to the Windy City to play the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Friday, February 11.

The 29-26 Timberwolves are coming off a 132-119 loss against the Sacramento Kings. With their five-game winning streak snapped, the Timberwolves will look to return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls are coming off a 121-109 win against the Charlotte Hornets. Snapping a two-game losing streak, the Bulls improved to 34-21 in the East.

Friday's game will be the first matchup of the two-game season series between the two Timberwolves and the Bulls. With both sides looking to take an early lead, the clash should be an interesting one.

Match Details

Fixture - Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Friday, February 11, 2022; 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, February 12, 2022; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - United Center, Chicago, IL.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards discuss the game with head coach Chris Finch.

After falling off considerably in December due to health issues, the Minnesota Timberwolves have made a fairly stable rise through the ranks in the West.

Dominique Clare @DomClare Don't look now, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are 7-3 in their last 10 games.



This is a fun team to watch develop. Don't look now, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are 7-3 in their last 10 games. This is a fun team to watch develop. https://t.co/nfsbu9TZWu

Although they are coming off a loss to the fresh-faced Kings, the T'Wolves have been in great form. With five consecutive wins before the loss against the Kings, Minnesota look like a solid side featuring a relatively healthy roster.

Thanks to some great performances by their young core of D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves will also be represented at the All-Star game by Karl-Anthony Towns.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to a play.

A key player for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their matchup on Friday could be Karl-Anthony Towns. Making his first All-Star game appearance since the 2018-19 season, Towns is a key player for his franchise.

As the team continues to improve and grow around their young core, Towns and his intensity this season have been key in motivating the team. The 26-year-old is averaging 24.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for the season.

ProCity Hoops @ProCityHoops Karl-Anthony Towns is a special, special talent. Karl-Anthony Towns is a special, special talent. https://t.co/DBVbkkrRYB

In the upcoming matchup, Towns could play a key role in kickstarting Minnesota's offense. Given his ability to rebound and stretch the floor, Towns could look to take Nikola Vucevic out of the paint and open up lanes for his team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | F - Jaden McDaniels | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets

Following their win against the Charlotte Hornets, the Chicago Bulls are now third in the Eastern Conference. With only half a game separating the Bucks and the Bulls, the Bulls are in a competitive position.

The Bulls have been plagued by injuries, though. After spending a long time as the top seed in the East, Chicago faced several injuries to their lineup.

Despite Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams out of the rotation, the Bulls have stayed afloat, thanks to their trio of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo DeMar DeRozan (36 points) & Zach LaVine (27) finished with at least 25 points in the same game for the 18th time this season.



That is the most of any duo this season.



The Bulls are 14-4 when both DeRozan and LaVine top 25 points. DeMar DeRozan (36 points) & Zach LaVine (27) finished with at least 25 points in the same game for the 18th time this season. That is the most of any duo this season. The Bulls are 14-4 when both DeRozan and LaVine top 25 points. https://t.co/5oB8eCoFbO

In their upcoming matchup, the Bulls could see Ayo Dosunmu out due to concussion protocols. That could present an opportunity for Coby White to continue in the starting point guard position.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan attempts to score off a dunk.

A key player for the Chicago Bulls in their upcoming home fixture could be DeMar DeRozan. Playing at a high caliber and earning recognition as a potential MVP candidate, DeRozan recently earned a spot as an All-Star starter for the Bulls.

He has been one of the most impressive players this season. Helping the Bulls improve drastically as they find themselves in a playoff spot, the 32-year old guard has averaged 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season.

DeRozan has been on fire in his last ten games. Averaging 32.3 points per game, the Bulls star seems unstoppable, coming off a 36-point outing against the Hornets.

With Zach LaVine playing a supporting role, DeRozan could be key in establishing a steady offensive rhythm for Chicago. While his three-point shooting has been mediocre, his ability to operate in the midrange could create problems for the Timberwolves' defense.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Coby White | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic.

Timberwolves vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls game could be an exciting one. Considering the form Minnesota are in, they could put up a good fight against the Bulls.

However, playing the Bulls at home is no easy task. With their 19-8 record at home, the Bulls make the most of their home-court advantage. Additionally, Minnesota are 13-16 on the road, which doesn't seem formidable.

Although the Timberwolves could enjoy an upper hand considering the lack of key players in the Bulls' roster, they will miss some key players of their own for this contest.

Considering the same, the Bulls are expected to emerge winners in Friday night's matchup.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Bulls game?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports North. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 830 WCCO as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus

Edited by Bhargav