Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 6, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls will have their first of two meetings of the season on Tuesday. Minnesota and Chicago went 1-1 during the 2022-23 campaign when they won on their respective home courts. The Timberwolves, who are opening a five-game road trip, will be hoping to draw first blood versus the Bulls.

The Bulls have been alternating wins and losses over their last five games. They lost at home on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings despite having big games from Coby White and Nikola Vucevic. Chicago will have to step up to have a chance of beating one of the NBA’s elite teams this season.

The Timberwolves have been playing inconsistent since the start of the year. Minnesota’s defense has remained superb but the offense has been in a funk. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and the rest of the players can’t afford to overlook the Bulls. They have to be sharp with their execution to start their road trip with a win.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Bulls will host the Timberwolves on Tuesday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois at 8:00 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports North will air the game live. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can also watch the action by tuning in to SiriusXM, 670 AM/S: 1200 AM and Wolves App/iHeart Radio

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-210) vs. Bulls (+175)

Spread: Timberwolves (-5.0) vs. Bulls (+5.0)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves (o219.0 -110) vs. Bulls (u219.0 -110)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls: Game preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves finished with a 24-7 record after December. Since then, they’re 11-8. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has been asking his roster to make the right plays and not resort to one-on-one basketball. The team has two superb players who are tough to guard using single-man coverage.

Despite that, they will have to be smart with their execution on offense. Teams have been able to bottle up the Timberwolves if they go out of script. They have to maintain their discipline and composure even against the struggling Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls have been having trouble containing their opponents over their last six games where they are 2-4. DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Nikola Vucevic had at least 24 points on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings and still lost 123-115. If they can’t get their act together on that end, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns could have a big game against them.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls: Starting lineups

Edwards, Towns, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels and Mike Conley are expected to start for Minnesota.

The Bulls could have Coby White, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu. Alex Caruso has been ruled questionable but will likely start if he is cleared to play. Otherwise, Torrey Craig could take his spot.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Coby White is 22.5 which is higher than his season average of 19.2 PPG. Over his last two games, he is averaging 30.5 points. He might be able to sustain that form on Tuesday versus Minnesota and get over his points prop.

Anthony Edwards has a 26.5 over/under points prop, which is a little higher than his 25.6 PPG season average. “Ant-Man” has also been sizzling in his last two games, averaging 27.0 PPG. The Bulls have struggled to contain their opponents’ best players over their past six games. Edwards could take advantage of that and have another big scoring night.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction

The Timberwolves could roll to another victory and beat the Bulls against the spread. Minnesota’s defense has enough bite to clamp down on some of Chicago’s scorers. Meanwhile, Chicago will have its hands full trying to keep Edwards and Towns from getting buckets.

