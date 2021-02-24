Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls Preview and Match Prediction - February 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-2021

The bottom-placed Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference take on playoff-hopefuls Chicago Bulls at the United Center in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup on Wednesday.

The struggling Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing only their second match under new head coach Chris Finch when they face the Chicago Bulls.

Meanwhile, the in-form Chicago Bulls, who have won five of their last six games, will hope to take advantage of the Minnesota Timberwolves' struggles and continue their rich vein of form.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 24th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, February 25th, 2021; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won just once in their last ten outings as they continue to flounder in the absence of D'Angelo Russell.

Considering the team's poor form this season, the Minnesota Timberwolves' front office made the bold decision of sacking Ryan Sounders and brought in Chris Finch as their new head coach.

The Timberwolves went 43-94 under Ryan Saunders (since Jan. 8, 2019). That is the 3rd-worst record in the NBA over that span, ahead of only the Knicks and Cavaliers.



Saunders only got 5 games with Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell playing together. pic.twitter.com/j1iJNlgiiV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 22, 2021

Finch started his tenure at the helm of the Minnesota Timberwolves on the wrong note, losing 112-139 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Here's what he said after the loss:

"Every game's a game to learn from; we've just got to try to up our physicality on defense. I think that's what I'd like to see going into the next game."

The Minnesota Timberwolves recorded a season-high 36 points against the Bucks, which was their best start to the first quarter of a game this season.

It's moments like these that could help the Minnesota Timberwolves get out of their slump and return to winning ways at the United Center.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (left)

Karl Anthony-Towns was the top-scorer in the last game for the Minnesota Timberwolves, with 26 points. The Minnesota Timberwolves star-man has been one of the few consistent players for the team this season, scoring 22.3 points to go with 10.9 boards and 1.8 blocks per game this season.

He will need to be at his defensive best when the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Chicago Bulls, as Zach LaVine could be pumped up after securing a first all-star selection. Nevertheless, the Minnesota Timberwolves camp will hope for their star-man to put on a show and get the team back to winning ways.

Predicted Lineup

G - Ricky Rubio, G - Malik Basley, F - Anthony Edwards, F - Jarred Vanderbilt, C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have hit top form at just the right time. Billy Donovan's men currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference and look good to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in three years.

The Chicago Bulls will also be pumped for Zach LaVine who was voted as an All-star (reserve) for the first time; they could look to celebrate the same with a thumping win against the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves side.

In their last outing, the Chicago Bulls beat the Houston Rockets 120-100, with Coby White scoring 24 points. The game was tightly contested, but the Chicago Bulls outscored the Rockets 46-26 in the third quarter, with LaVine scoring 14 of his 21 points in that stretch alone.

The Chicago Bulls are undoubtedly the favorites to win this match and will hope for a comfortable outing against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine has been the Chicago Bulls' best player in the last three seasons, as he is leading his team's bid to seal a playoff place.

The Chicago Bulls do have realistic chances to qualify for the postseason this campaign and will bank on LaVine to lead the way. Zach LaVine, on his part, will look to mark his first all-star selection with a bang by producing a big performance.

LaVine s averaging a career-high 28.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game this season while shooting an impressive 51.4% from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc.

Zach LaVine selected as reserve for 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta, becoming first Chicago Bulls player to appear in the showcase since Jimmy Butler https://t.co/ieVi883uBo — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) February 24, 2021

Predicted Lineup

G - Coby White, G - Zach LaVine, F - Wendell Carter Jr., F - Garrett Temple, F - Patrick Williams.

Timberwolves vs Bulls Match Prediction

With the Minnesota Timberwolves playing under a new coach, they could take some time to get into their groove. The Chicago Bulls would like to capitalize on the same and make their home-court advantage count.

Nonetheless, the Chicago Bulls will have to guard against complacency, as the Minnesota Timberwolves possess a few talented players in their ranks.

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs Bulls game?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls game will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Chicago and Fox Sports North. The match can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.