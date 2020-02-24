Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Preview and Predictions - 24th February 2020

The Dallas Mavericks host the Minnesota Timberwolves

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Monday, 24th February 2020 (8:30 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Last Game Result

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-39): 116-128 loss to the Denver Nuggets (23rd February)

Dallas Mavericks (34-23): 107-111 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks (22nd February)

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Following a promising start to the campaign, Minnesota's season has quickly unraveled, and Ryan Saunders' side is set to finish 14th in the Western Conference standings. Defense has been a problem for much of the season, and the Timberwolves gave up 73 points in the first half of Sunday's 116-128 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Only the Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, and New Orleans Pelicans are allowing more points per game (116.4), and on the other end of the court the Wolves are connecting with just 43.7 percent of their field goal attempts (4th worst in the NBA).

With the playoffs out of reach, Minnesota is prioritizing building momentum for the 2020-21 season.

Key Player - D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell has made a fast start with the Wolves

D'Angelo Russell was rested against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, but the point guard has made an excellent start to life in Minnesota. Over three appearances, the 24-year-old has averaged 22.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game, and his playmaking skills will be vital for the Timberwolves' hopes in Dallas.

Timberwolves Predicted Lineup:

Josh Okogie, Juancho Hernangomez, Naz Reid, Malik Beasley, D'Angelo Russell

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks were not happy with the officiating during their surprise loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, and the defeat demonstrated the Mavs' over-reliance on Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

The star duo was rested against the Eastern Conference strugglers but are expected to return tonight as the Mavericks attempt to get back to winning ways.

The Mavs have slipped to 7th in the West after winning just five of their last ten games, and while they boast the third-best points-per-game tally in the NBA (116.4), Dallas has surprisingly struggled at home - already losing 14 times at American Airlines Center.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is expected to return for the Dallas Mavericks

After missing the loss to the Hawks, Doncic's likely return will provide the Mavs with a huge lift. The 20-year-old is averaging 29.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game, and he registered 33 points in 34 minutes against the Orlando Magic in his most recent outing.

Mavericks Predicted Lineup:

Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Kristaps Porzingis, Luka Doncic, Seth Curry

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Match Prediction

Dallas' poor home form this season has been hard to explain, but with Doncic and Porzingis expected to return, the Mavericks should have too much for a Timberwolves team missing their star center.

Where to Watch Timberwolves vs Mavericks?

The game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Southwest - Dallas and FOX Sports North from 8:30 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.