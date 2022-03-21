Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, who are jockeying for coveted playoff spots, will square off for the third time this season on Monday. Both teams are vying for at least home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA postseason. They are also 1-1 in their season series in what could be a very crucial tiebreaker.

No team in the NBA has been hotter than the Minnesota Timberwolves in the last 10 games. They are 9-1 in their current stretch, including superb wins over the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks, two of the East’s best teams. They are hitting peak form at just the right time and will be formidable opponents for the Texas home team.

The Dallas Mavericks were as hot as the Timberwolves before losing back-to-back games to drop their record to 7-3 in their last 10 games. They have just finished a brutal 5-game road trip and will be hoping to get back to their sizzling form against arguably the most dangerous team of late.

Mavs DJⓇ @MavsDJR



Feels great to have them back 🏽#MFFL Reggie Bullock and Spencer Dinwiddie will both be AVAILABLE for tomorrow game against the #RaisedByWolves Feels great to have them back Reggie Bullock and Spencer Dinwiddie will both be AVAILABLE for tomorrow game against the #RaisedByWolvesFeels great to have them back 💪🏽#MFFL https://t.co/xTNZM64PQj

Head coach Jason Kidd has turned the Mavericks into a brilliant defensive team, allowing them to keep up with opponents even on an off night. On offense, the addition of Spencer Dinwiddie to the Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson duo has worked wonders for the team.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, March 21st; 8:30 PM ET (Tuesday, March 22nd; 7:00 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves Big 3 have been impressive of late. [Photo: Sporting News]

In the last 10 games, no team has been better on either end of the floor than the Minnesota Timberwolves. They nailed a playoff spot for the first time in three years behind a stifling defense and an explosive offense.

The Timberwolves’ 106.2 defensive rating is significantly better than the rest of the field in that span. If they can continue their new-found identity, they could make a run for a top-four seed in the West. They have also been playing out of their minds on offense, where their 124.4 offensive rating is slightly better than the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in the same period.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



Best record in the NBA since the break. The T-Wolves are now the No. 6 seed in the West.Best record in the NBA since the break. The T-Wolves are now the No. 6 seed in the West. Best record in the NBA since the break. 🔥 https://t.co/ikyuKY58Py

Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell are finding their groove at just the right time. Expect the Wolves Big 3 to cause headaches to the Dallas Mavericks’ deceptively impressive defense.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D’Angelo Russell | G - Patrick Beverley | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic have been stellar all year long for the Dallas Mavericks. [Photo: FanSided]

The Dallas Mavericks have faced a murderous row of Eastern Conference opponents in the last few days. They won by a whisker over the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets before succumbing to the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets.

Despite consecutive losses, the Mavericks are looking stronger than they have ever been this season. Head coach Jason Kidd has done a masterful job of turning his team into a spectacular defensive team. Dallas is one of the best in communicating and executing their game plan on defense. They have transformed their up-and-down season into one that could potentially go deep into the playoffs.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Luka, Dinwiddie, and these Dallas Mavericks have turned into a team no one should want to face in the playoffs! Luka, Dinwiddie, and these Dallas Mavericks have turned into a team no one should want to face in the playoffs! https://t.co/pF9qEJPTZo

The Dallas Mavericks offense got a jolt following Kristaps Porzingis' trade to the Washington Wizards. Spencer Dinwiddie has made the Mavs’ offense more versatile and unpredictable. Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson and Dinwiddie have only played just a few games together, but they have been terrific already. They’ll only get better as they spend more minutes together.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Maxi Kleber | C - Dwight Powell

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads - March 21, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Minnesota Timberwolves 42-30 +135 Over 229 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Dallas Mavericks 43-28 -155 Under 229 (-110) -3.5 (-110)

If the sixth-placed Minnesota Timberwolves are to land a top-four spot, they will have to go through the Dallas Mavericks, who sit in fifth. They are separated by only 1.5 games and will face each other again four days after tonight’s scheduled encounter.

Dallas is favored due to their better overall record and home-court performance where they are 23-12 for the season. Minnesota are only 12-12 away from Minneapolis, but are 4-1 in their last 5 road games. The biggest concern for the Timberwolves is the status of Karl-Anthony Towns, who is listed as questionable.

If Towns does not suit up, the Dallas Mavericks have the decided advantage in this game.

Odds sourced from DraftKings SB

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

Minnesota has raced to a significant lead in the first quarter in 8 out of their last 10 games. The Timberwolves are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games. Minnesota’s last 12 games have gone OVER the total 10 times.

Click here for DraftKings SB bets on the Timberwolves scoring the first 10 points of the game

Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Luka Doncic is averaging 31.3 points on 49.3% shooting in his last 10 games. The Mavericks are 13-6 against the spread in their last 19 games. Dallas’ last 7 games have gone UNDER in total.

Click here for DraftKings SB bets on Luka Doncic scoring over/under 31.5 points

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Match Prediction

Karl-Anthony Towns could be the deciding factor in this game. The All-Star big man is in his best form of the season, which is highlighted by his NBA-best 60 points a few days ago. He is the biggest reason why the Timberwolves have been the hottest team in the last 10 games.

If Towns plays, the Timberwolves could escape with a win.

Dallas versus Minnesota games has gone OVER in their latest 5 head-to-head matchups. The Mavericks are 7-1 against the spread when facing a team from the West. Minnesota is 8-0 against the spread versus teams from the West.

Click here to bet on the outcome of the Timberwolves vs Mavericks game

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs Mavericks game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via BSSW-DAL and BSNX.

Edited by Arnav