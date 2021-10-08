Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 8th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will lock horns with the Denver Nuggets in an enticing 2021-22 NBA preseason game on Friday at the Ball Arena in Denver. Both teams will look for a win to give themselves a boost ahead of the regular season.

The Timberwolves are coming into this game after an impressive performance against the New Orleans Pelicans. D'Angelo Russell starred with 19 points in their 117-114 victory. Karl-Anthony Towns also impressed, finishing the game with 15 points on 66.7% shooting. The Timberwolves played well, ticking all the boxes to get the win on the night.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets are coming into this game on the back of consecutive defeats against the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors. They will look to return to winning ways before the regular season commences.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a stacked team for their preseason game against the Nuggets. They have all their key players available for this game. According to injury reports, only forward Nathan Knight has been reported as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Brandon Knight Questionable Sprain

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets have a plethora of injury woes ahead of this preseason game. Jamal Murray is out, as he is still recovering from his ACL injury. Michael Porter Jr. is reported as questionable for this game due to soreness in his left knee. Another Nuggets player who is doubtful for this game is guard Will Barton.

Player Name Status Reason Jamal Murray Out ACL injury Will Barton Questionable Left Ankle Sprain Michael Porter Jr. Questionable Left Knee Soreness

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have all their starters fit for this game. However, coach Chris Finch could make changes to keep his key players fresh for the regular season.

The backcourt positions could be occupied by D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards. Josh Okogie and Jaden McDaniels will be the likely starters in the frontcourt. However, the likes of Jarred Vanderbilt and Taurean Prince could get a chance to show their talents, considering this is a preseason game.

Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to start at center position. However, he could play for a limited amount of time, as the regular season is just around the corner.

Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers

The Denver Nuggets have several players injured ahead of this preseason game. After playing their first preseason game of the season, Michael Porter Jr. sat out the game against the Warriors. He is questionable for this game as well, but is not likely to appear, as the Nuggets wouldn't want to rush his return to action.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets The MVP is back and didn't miss a beat.🎥 Preseason debut highlights ⬇️ The MVP is back and didn't miss a beat.🎥 Preseason debut highlights ⬇️ https://t.co/u2wFttg5JG

The backcourt for the Nuggets could feature Facu Campazzo and Austin Rivers. They also have PJ Dozier who could find a place in the starting five. In the frontcourt, the Nuggets could start with Jeff Green and Aaron Gordon. At center position, the Nuggets could once again start with Nikola Jokic. They also have players like Bol Bol and JaMychal Green who could fill that position.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

PG - D'Angelo Russell | SG- Anthony Edwards | SF- Josh Okogie | PF- Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl- Anthony Towns.

Denver Nuggets

PG - Facundo Camapazzo | SG - Austin Rivers | SF - Jeff Green | PF - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

