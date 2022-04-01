Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Friday night. This will be the final regular-season matchup between the two teams this season, with the Timberwolves holding a 2-1 series lead.

The Timberwolves were beaten 102-125 by the Toronto Raptors in their previous outing. Gary Trent Jr. showed up with a strong shooting performance – finishing with 29 points. D’Angelo Russell, though, shot just 20%, making only three of his 15 attempts.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, extended their winning streak to three with a 125-118 win against the Indiana Pacers. Nikola Jokic fell short of a triple-double, logging 37 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

The Timberwolves (43-34) are seventh in the West, trailing the Nuggets (46-31) by three games. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are sixth, sharing the same win-loss record as the Utah Jazz.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Karl-Anthony Towns will need to find another gear for the rest of the season.

Minnesota will play without the services of Malik Beasley and Jaden McDaniels as the pair recover from ankle sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Jaden McDaniels Out Left ankle sprain Malik Beasley Out Left ankle sprain

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Bones Hyland has become a valuable contributor off the bench.

JaMychal Green is listed as questionable, nursing a sprain in his right wrist. Zeke Nnaji, Vlatko Cancar, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. will remain on the sidelines, with no timetable for their return.

Player Name Status Reason JaMychal Green Questionable Right wrist sprain Zeke Nnaji Out Bilateral knee soreness Vlatko Cancar Out Right foot surgery Jamal Murray Out Left knee injury recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar spine surgery

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Betting Odds & Spreads – April 1, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Minnesota Timberwolves 43-34 +135 O 237.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Denver Nuggets 46-31 -160 U 237.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110)

The Nuggets are favored to win, by virtue of playing at home and being in better form than their opponents. The Nuggets’ bench strength is better than their opponents', which could be key in the game's outcome.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. The Timberwolves have a 18-21 record on the road.

2. The Timberwolves have averaged 115 points against the Nuggets.

3. Karl-Anthony Towns has averaged 18.4 points in his last five outings.

Denver Nuggets

1. The Nuggets have won four of their last five games.

2. The Nuggets are 22-15 at home.

3. The Nuggets are 27-20 against Western Conference teams this season.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

D’Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverly should man the backcourt, with support from Anthony Edwards at small forward. Jarred Vanderbilt could start as a power forward, with Karl-Anthony Towns as rim protector.

Denver Nuggets

Will Barton and Monte Morris should assume the team’s backcourt duties, with Morris playing at point. Jeff Green and Aaron Gordon could fill the forward positions, with Nikola Jokic operating from the center, to round up the starting five.

1. The Timberwolves have allowed 117.8 points in their last five games.

2. The Nuggets are ranked third in assists, with 27.6 per game.

3. Nikola Jokic has recorded 19 triple-doubles.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard – D’Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard – Patrick Beverly | Small Forward – Anthony Edwards | Power Forward – Jarred Vanderbilt | Center – Karl-Anthony Towns.

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard – Monte Morris | Shooting Guard – Will Barton | Small Forward – Aaron Gordon | Power Forward – Jeff Green | Center – Nikola Jokic.

