Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 12 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to continue their dominance over the Denver Nuggets when they square off again on Wednesday. After winning their previous two showdowns, Anthony Edwards and Co. can secure the season series with another victory. The Timberwolves have Rudy Gobert listed as questionable, but Ant-Man, Naz Reid and Mike Conley are all available.

The Nuggets might have to play without Aaron Gordon when they host the T-Wolves. Julian Strawther has already been ruled out, so losing the versatile forward could be crucial for the home team. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are listed probable but are expected to play.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Jesse Edwards and Leonard Miller did not travel with the team to Mile High City following their G League assignments. Rudy Gobert returned from a 10-game absence on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs, but the Frenchman is back on the injury report. Gobert is questionable due to lower back injury maintenance.

Denver Nuggets injury report

Da’Ron Holmes II (injury recovery) and Julian Strawther (knee sprain) are on the inactive list. Aaron Gordon, dealing with calf and ankle injuries, is doubtful. Nikola Jokic (elbow/ankle) and Jamal Murray (ankle) are expected to suit up for the Nuggets despite the probable designation.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Mike Conley Nickeil Alexander-Walker Rob Dillingham Anthony Edwards Donte DiVincenzo Terrence Shannon Jr. Jaden McDaniels Josh Minott Joe Ingles Julius Randle Naz Reid Luka Garza

Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook Jalen Pickett Trey Alexander Christian Braun Peyton Watson Spencer Jones Michael Porter Jr. Zeke Nnaji Hunter Tyson Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Dario Saric

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Key Matchups

Naz Reid vs Nikola Jokic

If the Timberwolves hold out the four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Naz Reid will have the unenviable task of slowing down Nikola Jokic. In two games with Rudy Gobert as the primary defender, Minnesota held Joker to 23.0 points, 12.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest.

Reid has played against Jokic before, but this might be the first time he will have to shadow the three-time MVP for extended stretches. Indeed, Reid must prevent the Serbian star from dominating the game. If Jokic takes control, Denver might secure a crucial win on Wednesday.

Jokic is averaging 26.4 PPG, 16.2 RPG and 10.8 APG in March. Naz Reid can’t afford to let the big man get his usual stats.

Anthony Edwards vs Christian Braun

The Timberwolves probably plan to challenge Jamal Murray by having him guard Anthony Edwards on Thursday. However, the Nuggets would likely prefer to assign Christian Braun to defend Edwards.

The Nuggets have not had an easy answer for Ant-Man in two meetings this season. Edwards is averaging 31.5 points, 6.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds when facing Denver, the primary reason Minnesota is 2-0 in head-to-head showdowns.

Christian Braun gets another crack at slowing down Edwards. If he can’t do the job, the Nuggets might lose the season series.

