Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Preseason Game Prediction and Preview | Oct. 4, 2025

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Denver Nuggets in one of three preseason games slated for Saturday. This will be the first preseason game for both teams, and it will tip off at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.
The Timberwolves are banking on Anthony Edwards’ development to build on their success from 2024-25 after a fairly quiet offseason. The team hasn’t shuffled things around much apart from the addition of Johnny Juzang.
The Nuggets, meanwhile, have had a busy summer, acquiring Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., Cameron Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas. Last season, with a core of Michael Porter Jr., Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, the team took the Thunder to seven games in the conference semifinals.
As most preseason games go, expect David Adelman and Chris Finch to hold their star players to limited minutes on Saturday.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction
Moneyline: Timberwolves (+118) vs Nuggets (-137)
Odds: Timberwolves (+2) vs Nuggets (-2)
Total: Timberwolves -110 (u221.5) vs Nuggets -110 (o221.5)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Preview
The Nuggets' offseason approach to offense shows that the team is trying to equip Nikola Jokic with the best possible roster to contend. Denver has acquired noteworthy two-way players and plenty of firepower through their dealings, as the team looks stronger than last season.
Considering that Jokic is fresh off a EuroBasket campaign, expect to see limited minutes out of him on Saturday. Jamal Murray is also likely to be a limited part of the action against Minnesota.
Meanwhile, Chris Finch is expected to take a similar approach with Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle, giving Johnny Juzang and the bench more of an opportunity to impress on Saturday.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups
Timberwolves
PG: Mike Conley | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Jaden McDaniels | PF: Julius Randle | C: Rudy Gobert
Nuggets
PG: Jamal Murray | SG: Christian Braun | SF: Cameron Johnson | PF: Aaron Gordon | C: Nikola Jokic
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Prediction
The Denver Nuggets are the favorites to win Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it could go either way. Minnesota dominated the regular-season series against Denver last season, winning all four matchups, so an upset could very well be in the cards on Saturday.
Our prediction: Timberwolves to win
