Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a 4-game losing streak on Saturday night and will be hoping to continue their form as they head to California to face the Golden State Warriors.

Even without stars Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, the Timberwolves were able to put in an impressive performance against the New Orleans Pelicans, with their bench providing 50 points.

However, the Minnesota Timberwolves still linger at the foot of the Western Conference and have struggled in the absence of Towns

Meanwhile, their opponents, the Golden State Warriors, have impressed without the clinical Klay Thompson on offense, though they fell to their 8th loss in Utah last time out.

When the two sides meet, it will be the first time that fans will see the 2020 NBA Draft's top-two picks, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman, face off.

Both players have been immensely impressive over the course of their first month in the league, the former averaging 12 points and 2.7 rebounds off the bench and the latter grabbing 6 rebounds and scoring 11.8 points as a starter. Though they don't share the same position, the fixture poses an intriguing prospect as to who will come out on top.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Injury Update

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves teammates after loss to San Antonio

Despite putting in a well-rounded display to overcome the Pelicans, the Minnesota Timberwolves are badly missing their star Karl-Anthony Towns. The center remains out for this matchup, as does Juancho Hernangomez, who is also in isolation as per the league's health and safety protocols.

D'Angelo Russell's absence from the Pelicans win was pre-planned as the point guard has been taking on the additional responsibility of being his team's leader. Having taken a rest from the game, he is expected to return on Monday.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins

In a night where Steph Curry stole the headlines, surpassing Reggie Miller for second place in career 3-pointers, the Golden State Warriors fell to the Utah Jazz after leaving too much to do by the 4th quarter.

Despite the disappointing result, the Warriors have made a positive start to the season and have been lucky to avoid any major injury issues or COVID disruption. They only remain without long-term absentees Klay Thompson, Alen Smailagic and Marquese Chriss for Monday's game.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

Despite impressing against New Orleans, veteran guard Ricky Rubio is expected to return to the bench as D'Angelo Russell regains his place for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Aside from the one change, coach Ryan Saunders will likely keep his starters the same, with Malik Beasley joining Russell in the backcourt.

Jarred Vanderbilt, who scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, is set to stay at power forward alongside Josh Okogie, with Naz Reid filling in at center in Towns' absence.

Golden State Warriors

Coach Steve Kerr will likely stick to the same lineup that has played together for 10 games. However, there has been criticism over the lack of output that the Golden State Warriors starters have provided, so it wouldn't be surprising if one or two tweaks were made.

On the assumption that Kerr makes no changes, the Golden State Warriors backcourt pairing of Stephen Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr. will continue. In the frontcourt, meanwhile, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are joined by rookie James Wiseman at center.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

G D'Angelo Russell, G Malik Beasley, F Josh Okogie, F Jarred Vanderbilt, C Naz Reid

Golden State Warriors

G Steph Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C James Wiseman