Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - January 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After getting blown out by the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Saturday, the Golden State Warriors take on the slumping Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2020-21 NBA.

Despite their horrendous defeat, the Golden State Warriors had reason to rejoice, as two-time MVP Stephen Curry surpassed Hall of Famer Reggie Miller in the All-Time three-pointers list.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors.

Date & Time: Monday, January 25th, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET (January 26th, Tuesday at 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers

The Golden State Warriors have endured a mediocre campaign, going 8-8 on the season and coming off two straight defeats.

However, the partnership between Draymond Green and Stephen Curry is thriving; Andrew Wiggins has also impressed with his incredible improvement at both ends of the floor.

With Wiggins facing his former team on Monday, a big performance from the forward could be on the cards.

That's another 4 blocks for Wiggins tonight. Just got McDermott out of nowhere. I can't remember a player suddenly becoming a shot blocker like this. — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) January 13, 2021

Nevertheless, the Golden State Warriors will look to grab a comfortable win at home against a struggling Minnesota Timberwolves and get some momentum going.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors

As usual, Stephen Curry will have to do the bulk of the Golden State Warriors' scoring. However, he has had possession of the ball just 22% of the time, which is one of the lowest among superstars in the league.

The team has struggled offensively and has coped up criticism for failing to adapt their fast-paced style of play despite the absence of Klay Thompson.

Greatness from beyond the arc.



Congrats to @StephenCurry30 for passing Reggie Miller for 2nd on the NBA's all-time three-point shooting list! ☔️ pic.twitter.com/6rJ18UeZKl — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 24, 2021

However, with Stephen Curry recently surpassing Reggie Miller in the all-time three-pointers list, he could attempt a few more against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry, G - Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Draymond Green, C - James Wiseman.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have hit rock bottom after the loss of their star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

However, they are coming off a 10-point victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, so they have a bit of momentum behind them.

Nevertheless, the Minnesota Timberwolves are ranked below 25th in most defensive categories and would look to stop the fast-paced Golden State Warriors offense if they want to grab a victory.

Key Player - D'Angelo Russell

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets

In the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell needs to step up big time.

He didn't play against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, citing rest, but could return against the Golden State Warriors.

With Russell averaging over 20 points per game this season, the Timberwolves will need a huge scoring performance from the guard for an unlikely win on the road.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell, G - Malik Beasley, F - Josh Okogie, F - Jarred Vanderbilt, C - Naz Reid.

Timberwolves vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are the clear favorites heading into this game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are ranked 25th in the league in defense and 28th in offense. Moreover, in the absence of All-Star caliber players, the Minnesota Timberwolves could have their task cut out against the Golden State Warriors.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Warriors?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors game will be broadcast on NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area and Fox Sports Northwest. The game will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

