Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Match Preview - January 27th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors are set to face off in an interesting clash within the Western Conference of the NBA.

The last time these two teams played, the Warriors took the game in blowout fashion. The game had several outstanding performers and was a very good watch for fans of the NBA.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see what adjustments both franchises have made since their last game, and in whose favor this upcoming match will end.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, 27th January 2021 - 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, 28th January 2021 - 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Minnesota Timberwolves

Advertisement

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be missing their two biggest stars during this game. Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell have both been ruled out from this game completely, making it much more difficult for the franchise to take this game.

With the players they do have, the Timberwolves need to make sure that their defensive system is run perfectly. Additionally, the franchise needs to move the ball with more purpose on the offensive end of the floor in order to avoid stagnating at key moments during the game.

Key Player - Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley has been excellent for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. The player is currently averaging 19.6 points, 49 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc. He has also been a positive factor on the defensive end of the floor and overall is an integral part of the team.

Advertisement

With so many key players sidelined, the team will need Malik Beasly to perform at his absolute best if they are to steal this game away from the Golden State Warriors.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G Malik Beasley, G Ricky Rubio, F Josh Okogie, F Jarred Vanderbilt, C Naz Reid

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have stumbled at times but have looked like a solid team so far this season.

The franchise's defense, especially, has surprised many in the NBA community. While their inside defense on this end still needs some work, their perimeter defense has been at an incredible level and has even shut down some of the best offenses in the league on occasion.

The team's offense centers around Stephen Curry, but no longer hinges on his performance, due to players like Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall, and Kelly Oubre Jr. starting to come into their own during this campaign.

Overall, after what was a rough start to the campaign, the Golden State Warriors are finally trending in the right direction.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

Advertisement

Stephen Curry has been dominant for the Golden State Warriors this season. The 32-year-old is averaging 28.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists, shooting 45.8% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc.

It's goin' up... that's 36 PTS, 7 3PM for Steph Curry!



GSW up 18, 3:25 left on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/mCdJKPN2An — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2021

Yes, the Warriors are pulling together very well as a team at the moment. But if there is one threat the Minnesota Timberwolves need to watch out most for, it's Stephen Curry.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Andrew Wiggins, F Kelly Oubre Jr., F Draymond Green, C James Wiseman

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors go into this game with a clear advantage. While the Minnesota Timberwolves have some serious talent on their roster, the absence of Towns and Russell is sure to hurt the team massively during this clash.

And so, after considering all factors, the Warriors go into this game as favorites to win over the Timberwolves.

Where to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors?

In the USA, the game will be broadcast live on the FOX Sports Network and the NBC Sports Network. This match will also be available on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Match Preview - January 27th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21