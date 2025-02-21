Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 21 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the road on Friday to take on the Houston Rockets in a regular-season matchup. It is shaping up to be an exciting contest as both teams are in great form. The Timberwolves are coming off a win against the No. 1-seeded team in the Western Conference in their last game. They defeated the OKC Thunder on Thursday night with a score of 116-101.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are having one of their better runs this season. Even though they are coming off a 105-98 loss against the Golden State Warriors in their previous matchup, they are still a top-five team in the West.

The Rockets have a 34-21 record and hold the fourth seed in the Western Conference standings. On the contrary, the Timberwolves have a 31-25 record and are seventh in the standings.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets: Injury reports

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for Feb. 21

The Timberwolves are severely undermanned heading into Friday night's game. According to ESPN, Mike Conley is listed out because of a right index finger sprain. Rudy Gobert is listed out because of issues in his back, and Donte DiVincenzo is listed out because of an injury to his left great toe.

Julius Randle is also listed out with a groin injury, and Jesse Edwards follows him to the sideline with an ankle injury. Anthony Edwards is listed as day-to-day, and his participation will depend on his medical status before the game.

Almost all the core members of the Timberwolves are sidelined, making tonight a tough outing for the Minnesota camp.

Houston Rockets injury report for Feb. 21

The Rockets have an almost healthy roster for the Friday night game. According to ESPN, only Fred VanVleet is listed out for the matchup with an ankle injury. Cody Zeller will also be not participating as he is no longer part of the team, as per ESPN.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets: Predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Minnesota Timberwolves expected starting five and depth chart for Feb. 21

The Timberwolves are without their regular starters and will have to make do with the available players. Anthony Edwards should start the game with Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid supporting him.

Here are the expected starting five for the Minnesota Timberwolves:

PG- Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG- Anthony Edwards, SF- Jaylen Clark, PF- Daden McDanield and C- Naz Reid.

Here is a depth chart for them:

Point Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker Rob Dillingham Shooting Guard Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker Jaylen Clark Small Forward Jaylen Clark Joe Ingles Power Forward Jaden McDaniels Josh Minott Center Naz Reid

Houston Rockets expected starting five and depth chart for Feb. 21

The Rockets are expected to start their regular lineup with Alperen Sengun at the rim and Jalen Green at the perimeter.

Here are the expected starting five for the Houston Rockets:

PG- Aaron Holiday, SG- Jalen Green, SF- Amen Thompson, PF- Dillon Brooks and C- Alperen Sengun.

Here is a depth chart for them:

Point Guard Aaron Holiday Reed Sheppard Shooting Guard Jalen Green Reed Sheppard Small Forward Amen Thompson Cam Whitmore Power Forward Dillon Brooks Jae'Sean Tate Center Alperen Sengun Steven Adams Jock Landale

The matchup will begin at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center and will be telecast on ESPN. Home fans can catch the action on Space City Home Network, while away fans can tune into FanDuel Sports Network - North. Fans can also livestream the contest on FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

