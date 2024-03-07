Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 7, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have a showdown with the Indiana Pacers for the second and final time this season on Thursday. Minnesota, which won 127-109 in the first encounter, is looking to stay unbeaten in the head-to-head tussle and sweep the series. Getting the job done will be tougher than the first time around as they will be on the road and without Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Pacers have struggled since the All-Star break, compiling a 4-3 record during the stretch. But they are coming off a 137-120 demolition of the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday and are raring to get another win versus another elite team. Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner and All-Star Tyrese Haliburton are expected to lead the home team.

The Timberwolves have ruled out Town but it could likely be nothing serious as the team is about to start a two-game set. Without Towns, Naz Reid will play a big role for coach Chris Finch. A win by Minnesota (43-19) will put a little separation between themselves and the OKC Thunder (43-19) for the best record in the Western Conference.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Pacers will host the Timberwolves on Thursday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports North are the local networks that will cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-105) vs. Pacers (-115)

Spread: Timberwolves (+1.0) vs. Pacers (-1.0)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves (o228.0 -110) vs. Pacers (u228.0 -110)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers: Game preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves are also 4-3 since the All-Star break but they lost those three games by a combined 10 points. Those losses also came against the Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings, which are all likely playoff-bound teams.

Minnesota has been playing as well as it has ever been. One could argue that only breaks in the game cost them those losses. They are expected to continue that display even without Karl-Anthony Towns on the road in the matchup against the Pacers.

The Indiana Pacers offense has been the biggest reason they are likely going to the playoffs. They just try to play decent defense in games and most of the time the offense takes them home. That might not be enough against the Timberwolves which are one of the best defensive teams. The offense could be limited so Indiana’s defense will have to do its part to prevent another blowout victory by the visitors.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers: Starting lineups

C - Rudy Gobert, C - Naz Reid, PF Jaden McDaniels, PG - Mike Conley and SG - Anthony Edwards are starting for Minnesota.

PF - Pascal Siakam, SF - Aaron Nesmith, C - Myles Turner, PG - Andrew Nembhard and PG - Tyrese Haliburton will open the game for the Pacers.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

Tyrese Haliburton gets an 18.5 over/under points prop. The Indiana Pacers’ franchise cornerstone is averaging only 10.3 points per game in March. He is shooting 31.6%, including a horrific 13.6% clip from deep. Haliburton had 19 points against Dallas but Minnesota’s defense will likely hold him below his points prop.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has a 29.5 over/under points prop. Like Haliburton, “Ant-Man” is struggling this month, averaging just 17.0 PPG on 36.6% shooting, including 31.3% from behind the arc. With Towns inactive on Thursday, he is expected to carry a heavier scoring load. The All-Star guard will likely deliver and get past his points prop considering Indiana’s inept defense.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

Thursday’s showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves versus Indiana Pacers could turn out to be the classic defense-against-offense game. Unlike the Pacers, the Timberwolves have been consistently good throughout the season behind an elite defense and solid offense. That combination might be enough to let them walk away with a win in Indiana.