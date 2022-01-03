Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the Crypto.com Arena to take on the LA Clippers on Monday. This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams in the regular season. The Clippers dominated the Timberwolves in all three previous clashes, winning by an average margin of 19 points.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in the midst of another mediocre campaign. They were expected to end their playoff drought. Although they might still do that, they are not expected to go past the first round. They have had several players walk in and out of the lineup due to the league's health and safety protocols, which has completely wrecked their rhythm. They are on a three-game losing streak.

The LA Clippers, meanwhile, might be out of the playoff picture. If losing Kawhi Leonard wasn't enough, they are now without Paul George for the foreseeable future as well. The team is dealing with a bevy of injuries, but is still scratching and clawing for wins. They are 19-18 so far this season, and are sixth in the West.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Patrick Beverley of the Minnesota Timberwolves with Anthony Edwards

Most of the Minnesota Timberwolves players are now eligible to play. Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt and Taurean Prince all cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols. They played in the last game against the LA Lakers.

Meanwhile, McKinley Wright IV didn't lace up in the last game, as he was still undergoing reconditioning, but he might be ready to play this match. Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell are the only two players in the team's injury report, as they are under the league's protocols.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Karl-Anthony Towns Out Health and Safety Protocols D'Angelo Russell Out Health and Safety Protocols

LA Clippers Injury Report

Terance Mann (#14) of the LA Clippers celebrates after making a three-pointer

The LA Clippers continue to be without Kawhi Leonard, Jason Presto, and Paul George, as they are recovering from long-term injuries. Nicolas Batum is questionable due to an ankle sprain, while Isaiah Hartenstein is sidelined because of the same reason.

Moreover, Brandon Boston Jr., Luke Kennard and Ivica Zubac are all under the league's health and safety protocols, while Jay Scrubb is questionable as he is undergoing reconditioning.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Paul George Out Right Elbow UCL Tear - Recovery Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Isaiah Hartenstein Out Left Ankle Sprain Nicolas Batum Questionable Right Ankle Sprain Brandon Boston Jr. Out Health and Safety Protocols Luke Kennard Out Health and Safety Protocols Ivica Zubac Out Health and Safety Protocols Jay Scrubb Questionable Return to Competition Reconditioning

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves will likely deploy the same lineup from their last game against the LA Lakers.

Patrick Beverley could start as the point guard, and Malik Beasley could join him in the backcourt. Anthony Edwards should retain his small forward role while Jarred Vanderbilt continues as the power forward.

Finally, Naz Reid should take on the center role until Karl-Anthony Towns returns. Jaden McDaniels, Josh Okogie, Jaylen Nowell and Taurean Prince are expected to get the most minutes off the bench.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers' lineups and rotations have been completely haywire lately. Coach Tyronn Lue is experimenting with different player combinations, as several players are unavailable.

Serge Ibaka is back in the starting lineup as the center, as Ivica Zubac is under protocols. Reggie Jackson continues to play the point guard role, while Eric Bledsoe is now back in the shooting guard spot.

Terance Mann could be the small forward, and Amir Coffey will likely be the power forward. Justise Winslow should get the most bench minutes.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

G - Patrick Beverly | G - Malik Beasley | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Naz Reid.

LA Clippers

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Eric Bledsoe | F - Terance Mann | F - Amir Coffey | C - Serge Ibaka.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Los Angeles Minnesota 0 votes so far