Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves end their four-game road trip with a third matchup of the season against the LA Clippers at Staples Center on Saturday. The Timberwolves are fresh off ending their six-game losing streak with a win over the LA Lakers, while the Clippers are winners of six in a row.

The Timberwolves came into Staples Center to face the Lakers on Friday as losers of six games in a row. However, they used a huge third quarter to end their losing streak to defeat the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell were phenomenal in the 107-83 win.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have found their rhythm as they have won six straight games heading into Saturday's matchup. They came from behind to defeat the Miami Heat 112-109 in their last game. Paul George led the way as he has been putting up MVP numbers this season.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves have only one player on their injury list heading into the game against the LA Clippers. The Timberwolves have a fully healthy roster with McKinley Wright IV being on assignment to the team's G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. Wright is signed by the Timberwolves on a two-way contract.

D'Angelo Russell appears to have fully recovered from his ankle injury last week and finally found his groove against the LA Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns also had a big game for the Timberwolves, while Anthony Edwards struggled. Expect a bounce-back game for Edwards versus the LA Clippers.

Player Status Reason McKinley Wright IV Out G League Assignment

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers continue their surge with a handful of injuries on the roster against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Clippers have six players listed as out on the injury report for Saturday's game. Kawhi Leonard is the biggest name on the list as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery to repair a partially torn ACL.

Marcus Morris Sr. is still nursing a left knee injury, while Keon Johnson is out with a sprained left ankle. Jason Preston is also out as he recovers from a right foot injury. Preston was the 33rd overall pick in this year's draft and he suffered the injury in the preseason.

Brandon Boston Jr. and Serge Ibaka are on assignment to the Clippers' G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario. Boston was the Clippers' final pick of this year's draft, while Ibaka is still trying to get into playing shape after a long recovery from back surgery.

Player Status Reason Brandon Boston Jr. Out G League Assignment Serge Ibaka Out G League Assignment Keon Johnson Out Left Ankle Sprain Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee Injury Marcus Morris Sr. Out Left Knee Injury Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Luke Kennard of the Los Angeles Clippers and Patrick Beverley of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to have the same starting lineup used against the LA Lakers. The Timberwolves ended a six-game losing streak and it would be smart to stick to that lineup in the game versus the LA Clippers.

Patrick Beverley, a former member of the Clippers, will start in one of the guard positions alongside D'Angelo Russell. Anthony Edwards slides into the small forward spot with Jarred Vanderbilt at power forward.

Karl-Anthony Towns is the team's superstar and starting center. Off the bench, the Timberwolves have Malik Beasley as the sixth man. Naz Reid provides energy when Towns sits down, while Jaden McDaniels could be inserted into the starting lineup depending on the matchups. Josh Okogie may also get minutes if Edwards continues to struggle.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are finding ways to win games without Kawhi Leonard. Paul George is having an MVP season and he's the team's starting small forward against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac join him on the frontcourt, while the combination of Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe starts in the backcourt. The Clippers' bench is not the deepest in the league, but they have guys like Luke Kennard, Terrance Mann, Isaiah Hartenstein and Justice Winslow to provide playing time if needed.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers: Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley | Shooting Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Small Forward - Anthony Edwards | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - Paul George | Power Forward - Nicolas Batum | Center - Ivica Zubac

