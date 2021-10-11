Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 11th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The LA Clippers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California tonight. The Toyota Arena is home to the Agua Caliente Clippers, the NBA G-League affiliate of the LA Clippers. The city of Ontario, California, has held a preseason game every year since 2008 (except 2011).
The Minnesota Timberwolves have won both their preseason games so far by close margins. They defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 117-114, thanks to 19 points in 16 minutes by D'Angelo Russell. Their second matchup went into overtime against the Denver Nuggets, where they came out on top 114-112.
The LA Clippers, meanwhile, are coming off two straight losses in their 2021-22 NBA preseason campaign. They won their first game against the Nuggets, but lost the next two against Sacramento and Dallas, respectively. Paul George didn't participate in the win, but laced up in the next two games, which the Clippers lost.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
The Minnesota Timberwolves have played their ideal starters in the preseason games, and their injury report has only one player listed. Jordan McLaughlin is listed as questionable for this game due to a strain in his right groin.
Nathan Knight was listed as questionable in the Timberwolves' last game against Denver due to a sprain in his left toe. But he is not on the injury report for this game.
LA Clippers Injury Report
Serge Ibaka and Kawhi Leonard remain sidelined for the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Leonard is rehabilitating from his ACL tear, whereas Ibaka is recovering after a lower back surgery.
Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris are not on the injury report, though. They have missed games due to rest, so they might be absent again. Meanwhile, Ivica Zubac is listed as questionable due to a strain in his right shoulder, and Jason Preston is out due to an injury to his right foot.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves' injury report didn't feature any surprises, so they will likely use the same lineup from their last game.
Karl-Anthony Towns should start at center, with D'Angelo Russell starting at point guard. Sophomore Anthony Edwards will likely be the shooting guard. The frontcourt should be shared by Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt, with McDaniels as the small forward.
Malik Beasley, Naz Reid, Josh Okogie and Taurean Prince are expected to get major minutes off the bench. Moreover, Jaylen Nowell is trying to make his mark in the preseason and establish himself as a solid rotation player. He dropped 12 points in 13 minutes in his last preseason game.
LA Clippers
Just like the Timberwolves, the LA Clippers will likely resort to th same lineup from their last game as well.
Paul George will likely start as the small forward instead of his usual shooting guard position. Reggie Jackson is expected to be the point guard, and Eric Bledsoe could start as the two-guard.
Justise Winslow could be the power forward, with Harry Giles III as the center. If Ivica Zubac gets the go-ahead to play this game, he could be the center instead of Giles. Terrance Mann, Luke Kennard and Amir Coffey have been getting more minutes off the bench than the starters. That could continue in this preseason game as well.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Predicted
Starting 5s
Minnesota Timberwolves
Point Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards | Small Forward - Jaden McDaniels | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.
LA Clippers
Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - Paul George | Power Forward - Justise Winslow | Center - Harry Giles III.