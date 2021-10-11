Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 11th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The LA Clippers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California tonight. The Toyota Arena is home to the Agua Caliente Clippers, the NBA G-League affiliate of the LA Clippers. The city of Ontario, California, has held a preseason game every year since 2008 (except 2011).

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won both their preseason games so far by close margins. They defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 117-114, thanks to 19 points in 16 minutes by D'Angelo Russell. Their second matchup went into overtime against the Denver Nuggets, where they came out on top 114-112.

The LA Clippers, meanwhile, are coming off two straight losses in their 2021-22 NBA preseason campaign. They won their first game against the Nuggets, but lost the next two against Sacramento and Dallas, respectively. Paul George didn't participate in the win, but laced up in the next two games, which the Clippers lost.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves have played their ideal starters in the preseason games, and their injury report has only one player listed. Jordan McLaughlin is listed as questionable for this game due to a strain in his right groin.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jordan McLaughlin Questionable Right Groin Strain

Nathan Knight was listed as questionable in the Timberwolves' last game against Denver due to a sprain in his left toe. But he is not on the injury report for this game.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Serge Ibaka and Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers [Source: ESPN]

Serge Ibaka and Kawhi Leonard remain sidelined for the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Leonard is rehabilitating from his ACL tear, whereas Ibaka is recovering after a lower back surgery.

Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris are not on the injury report, though. They have missed games due to rest, so they might be absent again. Meanwhile, Ivica Zubac is listed as questionable due to a strain in his right shoulder, and Jason Preston is out due to an injury to his right foot.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee - ACL Rehabilitation Ivica Zubac Questionable Right Shoulder Strain Serge Ibaka Out Lower Back Surgery - Rehabilitation Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury

Joseph Raya-Ward @JosephRayaWard Marcus Morris is not on the injury report tomorrow. Zu is listed as questionable. All three of the injured Clippers remain out. Marcus Morris is not on the injury report tomorrow. Zu is listed as questionable. All three of the injured Clippers remain out.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

Then-head coach Ryan Saunder with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves' injury report didn't feature any surprises, so they will likely use the same lineup from their last game.

Karl-Anthony Towns should start at center, with D'Angelo Russell starting at point guard. Sophomore Anthony Edwards will likely be the shooting guard. The frontcourt should be shared by Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt, with McDaniels as the small forward.

Timberwolves Clips @WolvesClips Jaden McDaniels had a career-high 4 blocks as a rookie vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, all of which came within a 5-minute span.After some early preseason struggles, I’m hoping for a breakout game from Jaden vs. the Clips tonight. Jaden McDaniels had a career-high 4 blocks as a rookie vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, all of which came within a 5-minute span.After some early preseason struggles, I’m hoping for a breakout game from Jaden vs. the Clips tonight. https://t.co/rzYzTg1wKd

Malik Beasley, Naz Reid, Josh Okogie and Taurean Prince are expected to get major minutes off the bench. Moreover, Jaylen Nowell is trying to make his mark in the preseason and establish himself as a solid rotation player. He dropped 12 points in 13 minutes in his last preseason game.

LA Clippers

Just like the Timberwolves, the LA Clippers will likely resort to th same lineup from their last game as well.

Paul George will likely start as the small forward instead of his usual shooting guard position. Reggie Jackson is expected to be the point guard, and Eric Bledsoe could start as the two-guard.

Justise Winslow could be the power forward, with Harry Giles III as the center. If Ivica Zubac gets the go-ahead to play this game, he could be the center instead of Giles. Terrance Mann, Luke Kennard and Amir Coffey have been getting more minutes off the bench than the starters. That could continue in this preseason game as well.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Predicted

Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards | Small Forward - Jaden McDaniels | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - Paul George | Power Forward - Justise Winslow | Center - Harry Giles III.

