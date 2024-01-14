Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-11) will be visited by the LA Clippers (25-13) on Sunday, January 13. Both teams are heading into the game on the back of a win. The Clippers, who have four future Hall of Fame talents on their roster, will be facing the best defensive team in the NBA. As such, their half-court offense has to be at an elite level in order for them to have a chance of earning a victory.

On the other hand, Minnesota will need to ensure its defense is set up to stifle two of the best forwards in the league, along with one of the best playmaking guards the NBA has to offer. James Harden has proven himself to be the primary ball-handler the Clippers have been looking for over the past few seasons.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers:

Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Minnesota Timberwolves (27-11) vs. LA Clippers (25-13)

Date and Time: Jan. 14, 2024 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Center, Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Preview

Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable heading into the Minnesota Timberwolves game against the LA Clippers. Edwards is Chris Finch's featured offensive talent. Without him in the rotation, Minnesota's overall offense would be blunted, significantly lowering their chances of securing a win. Edwards will likely be re-assessed ahead of the game.

The Clippers will be without Moussa Diabate, who has a fractured metacarpal in his right hand. However, he is the only injury on the team report, meaning their usual rotation will all be available heading into what projects as being a difficult matchup.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Starting lineups

The Minnesota Timberwolves' starting five could look like this: Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert.

Minnesota's frontcourt is incredibly talented on the defensive side of the floor. The presence of both Towns and Gobert will make the Clippers job on offense extremely difficult.

The LA Clippers' starting lineup could look like this: James Harden, Terance Mann, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Ivica Zubac.

The trio of Harden, George and Leonard has elite two-way upside. Their presence within the Clippers rotation will ensure they're competitive, regardless of the opponent.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Betting tips

Paul George enters the game with odds of -110 to score over 23.5 points. He has achieved that feat in six of his last 10 games. He is -101 on the under. George's three-level scoring will help him counter the size and rim protection of the Minnesota Timberwolves; he is likely to look for space in the mid-range against their drop defense.

Mike Conley has odds of -120 to score over 9.5 points against the LA Clippers. He's achieved the feat in five of his last 10 outings. Conley's veteran presence and ball-handling make him the ideal playmaker next to Anthony Edwards. However, if Edwards' is forced out of the game via injury, Conley could up his offensive output. He's +100 on the under.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Prediction

The LA Clippers are slight favorites heading into their contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They're -1.5 on the spread and -124 on the money line. Having Russell Westbrook coming off the bench gives the Clippers a unique advantage with their second unit, allowing them to be highly competitive throughout the game.

The Timberwolves' chances of success largely reside on whether Edwards is cleared to play or not. He's the offensive force that drives Minnesota forward. Without him, theirq halfcourt sets could become sluggish and rely on the post play of Karl-Anthony Towns. The Clippers do project as slight favorites heading into the day.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!