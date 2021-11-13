Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - November 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing the last game of a brutal four-game road trip at Staples Center against the LA Clippers.

Coach Chris Finch’s team pounded the Los Angeles Lakers into submission in their last game to end a horrific six-game losing streak. With a signature win over one L.A. team, they'll turn their attention to Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers.

In the Minnesota Timberwolves’ thrashing of the Lakers, they completely dominated the paint and rebounding. If their defense fails, which has been the case in their six-game losing skid, grabbing more rebounds and scoring in the paint will be critical.

The LA Clippers held off the Miami Heat in a thrilling encounter the last time they played. Behind George, Eric Bledsoe and Reggie Jackson, the Clippers were able to maintain their composure against a furious Heat bid for a comeback.

After their early-season malaise, the LA Clippers are starting to find their form and rhythm. Paul George has played his best without Kawhi Leonard and will be the driving force yet again against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date & Time: Saturday, November 13th; 10:30 PM ET (Sunday, November 14th; 9:00 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to show the same effort and focus in their game against the streaking Los Angeles Clippers. [Photo: Dunkingwiththewolves.com]

The Minnesota Timberwolves, early in the season, led the NBA in defensive rating. It was a big reason why they raced out of the gates to an eye-opening 3-1 start. Since then, they have lost six straight games, including twice to the LA Clippers before winning against the Lakers.

In their run of losses, that defense has dropped to 111.5, which ranks at the bottom five in the league. They need to bring the same intensity and effort on defense against the LA Clippers, who shredded them to pieces in their last matchup.

In their 104-84 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers last November 5, the Minnesota Timberwolves were leading by 20 points at one point. Their lackadaisical approach allowed the Clippers to outscore them 57-27 in the second half, which led to the embarrassing loss. The thorough beating should be on their minds when they meet on Saturday.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

While it is Anthony Edwards who often gets the highlight reels and leads the Minnesota Timberwolves in scoring, it is KAT that makes the team tick. The two-time All-Star leads the team in rebounding, steals, blocks and three-point shooting efficiency.

When Karl-Anthony Towns is engaged, he is one of the most skilled big men in the NBA in the last few years. His career-high 47.1% from deep makes him an even more difficult player to game-plan against. Even with Anthony Davis in the lineup, the Los Angeles Lakers had no answer for Towns.

KAT finished the game with a game-high 29 points and helped limit Davis to 22 points. The Minnesota Timberwolves starting center made the paint his own, which was a big reason for their win. He will have to do more of the same against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D’Angelo Russell | G - Patrick Beverly | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers are on a six-game winning streak entering into their match against the Minnesota Timberwolves. [Photo: Clips Nation]

The LA Clippers were off to a disconcerting 1-4 start, mainly because Paul George just did not have enough support from the rest of the roster. In the team’s current six-game winning streak, the rest of the roster have been doing their part. Ivica Zubac, Nic Batum, Eric Bledsoe and Reggie Jackson have complemented George’s MVP-level performance.

The LA Clippers’ offense is still nowhere where they want it to be, but their defense has become the backbone of this team. After lagging behind early in the season, they have surged to third in defensive rating behind the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George. Enough said. These four words can summarize the LA Clippers’ campaign this season. PG13 is playing like the Playoff P who almost led the Clippers to the NBA Finals without Kawhi Leonard. His numbers this season are eerily similar to the numbers he put up when he was an MVP and DPOY finalist with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Paul George leads the LA Clippers in many statistical categories. His MVP-type of play is not lost on many. If the Clippers get to 50 wins or get close to that, he will be a dark horse to win the NBA’s most prestigious individual regular-season award.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Eric Bledsoe | F - Nic Batum | F - Paul George | C - Ivica Zubac

Timberwolves vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves played like they were desperate to end their losing streak and it showed in their aggressiveness and execution. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers looked like they were in a rush for Russell Westbrook’s birthday party. They just looked completely disengaged in their humiliating loss at home.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ confidence just got a huge boost with that but they can’t expect the same effort from the LA Clippers. Ty Lue’s team has been playing like a well-oiled machine the last few days. While their offense can often look ugly, their defense has really picked up.

The LA Clippers have just been showing better consistency, urgency and effort than the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. They could add another W to their six-game winning streak against Minnesota.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Clippers

The NBA League Pass will cover the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers live. Bally Sports Network will also air the game as it happens locally.

