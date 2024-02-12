Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Prediction, Starting Lineup and Betting Tips | February 12, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the LA Clippers on Monday (Feb. 12) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with tipoff at 10:30 p.m. ET. The marque matchup will be the second of their season series, with the Wolves leading from the 109-105 win on Jan. 15, and is included in the NBA's ten-game schedule.

The Wolves, 36-16, hold the first position in the West, coming off an impressive 129-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on the road on Saturday. Their number-one-ranked defense kept Giannis Antetokounmpo under his averages with just 17 points, three rebounds and seven assists.

The Clippers, 35-16, are second in the West, coming off a 112-106 win over the league-worst Detroit Pistons at home on Saturday. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 57 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers prediction, preview, starting lineup and betting tips

The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports North Extra for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass with a free trial which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week.

Spread: Wolves +4.5 vs. Clippers -4

Moneyline: Wolves +145 vs. Clippers -168

Total over and under: Wolves O 222.5 vs. Clippers U 222.5

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers preview

The Timberwolves have been dominant throughout the season, going 10-5 in their last 15 games, including 17-11 on the road. They were able to neutralize the fourth-ranked offense to 105 points, limiting Giannis' impact with their size and timely rotations.

The Wolves have displayed remarkable growth from last season, starting from their roster's chemistry, with Rudy Gobert finding success in their lineup leading the Wolves to a 109.1 defensive rating.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have been the most successful team in recent games, going 8-2 in their last 10 and 20-5 at home. They boast the third-ranked offensive rating of 120.8 and a defensive rating of 114.5 which ranks eleventh, culminating in the fourth-ranked net rating of +6.2, including league-best 3-point shooting at 39.7%.

The Clippers' resurgence could be attributed to James Harden, who spearheads their offence, as they have gone 27-6 since Nov. 17. His ability to involve rotational players, along with stars like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, has unlocked their potency at the offensive side.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers starting lineups

The Wolves will start Mike Conley at PG, Anthony Edwards at SG, Jaden McDaniels at SF, Karl-Anthony Towns at PF and Rudy Gobert at center.

Meanwhile, the Clippers will start James Harden at PG, Terance Mann at SG, Paul George at SF, Kawhi Leonard at PF and Ivica Zubac at center.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers betting tips

Anthony Edwards has averaged 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 46.5% shooting. His point prop is set at over/under 25.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Kawhi Leonard has averaged 24.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 52.8% shooting. His point prop is set at over/under 25.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Paul Geroge has averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 46.0% shooting. His point prop is set at over/under 20.5 and is not favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers predictions

The LA Clippers are favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -4 point spread and -168 on the moneyline.

The game is expected to be closely contested, with both teams playing well. Their last game came down to a single possession in the fourth. The Wolves are favored to go over the 222.5 mark while the Clippers are expected to go under.

